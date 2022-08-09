Read full article on original website
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Judge disqualifies Fulton County district attorney from targeting Georgia lieutenant governor nominee in election probe
A judge in Fulton County, Georgia, has granted a motion by a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from targeting him in her criminal probe into former President Donald Trump and allies' efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Superior Court Judge Robert...
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Time is running out. The justice department must indict Trump | Laurence H Tribe and Dennis Aftergut
If Trump or any of the likely Republican nominees win in 2024, they will immediately move to protect those who attempted to overturn the 2020 election
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Trump raid leaves me with 8 important questions as a Senate Judiciary Committee member
On August 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. With merely 91 days until the midterm elections, it is incumbent on Attorney General Garland to provide the country with immediate answers. Every day spent in a season of speculation adds to the growing claims that the search was politically motivated. As a lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and current member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have questions:
DC lawyers' disciplinary board says ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark lied in his attempts to overturn 2020 election
Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, whom Donald Trump wanted to install as attorney general so he could use the department to help him overturn the 2020 election, violated his professional code of conduct, the disciplinary office governing lawyers in Washington, DC, said.
Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate
A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
Maryland man who stormed U.S. Capitol while wearing tracking device gets jail for Jan. 6 riot
A Maryland man described by the FBI as a "self-professed" white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements, court records show.U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly also sentenced Bryan Betancur to one year of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.Betancur, 22, was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction when he traveled from the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, and joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A GPS-enabled monitoring device that he was...
Trump tax returns must be given to Congress, federal appeals court says in new ruling
Tax returns of former President Donald Trump and related entities must be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee, a federal appeals court panel said in a ruling. The decision is the latest blow to Trump, who has repeatedly lost legal efforts to shield his tax returns and business-related documents from various investigations.
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Subpoenaed Will 'Comply' Unless Privileged—Official
It's unclear which GOP caucus members were subpoenaed, but it's believed the FBI was seeking information on Rep. Scott Perry.
An IRS that's armed and dangerous
The Biden administration has a lot of nerve proposing to double the budget of the Internal Revenue Service and add 87,000 employees. This plan is set to become law as part of the soon-to-be-enacted Inflation Reduction Act. And it comes around the same time as the outrageous FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's compound in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The Biden administration has converted the FBI and the Justice Department into functionaries of the Democratic Party's character assassination campaign. Think they will do the same with a Yankee Stadium full of new IRS auditors? They will be on search-and-destroy missions.
Pennsylvania lawmakers subpoenaed in probe over fake electors scheme, report says
FBI officers subpoenaed Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania as part of their investigation into a scheme to install fake electors in 2020, according to a new report.PennLive reported that federal investigators visited the offices of House and Senate lawmakers in the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday, citing multiple sources.Sources told PennLive that federal investigators had been seeking information related to House GOP congressman Scott Perry’s involvement in a plan to send alternate electors in order for Donald Trump to remain in power. It came a day after Mr Perry had his cell phone confiscated by the FBI.Mr Perry, who played...
US fails to address reparations' calls at UN race record review
Washington vowed to do better on battling racial discrimination at an emotion-laden UN review of its record Friday, but officials did not respond to calls for reparations after centuries of systemic racism. Speaking before the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), she stressed Washington's commitment "to eliminating systemic racism", but acknowledged there was "so much left to do".
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
Analysis: U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill the U.S. Senate began debating on Saturday night could deliver a major win for Democrats and could help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting costs for the elderly.
