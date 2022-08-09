ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County, NC
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
Fox News

Trump raid leaves me with 8 important questions as a Senate Judiciary Committee member

On August 8, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. With merely 91 days until the midterm elections, it is incumbent on Attorney General Garland to provide the country with immediate answers. Every day spent in a season of speculation adds to the growing claims that the search was politically motivated. As a lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and current member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have questions:
Law & Crime

Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate

A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man who stormed U.S. Capitol while wearing tracking device gets jail for Jan. 6 riot

A Maryland man described by the FBI as a "self-professed" white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements, court records show.U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly also sentenced Bryan Betancur to one year of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.Betancur, 22, was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction when he traveled from the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, and joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A GPS-enabled monitoring device that he was...
Washington Examiner

An IRS that's armed and dangerous

The Biden administration has a lot of nerve proposing to double the budget of the Internal Revenue Service and add 87,000 employees. This plan is set to become law as part of the soon-to-be-enacted Inflation Reduction Act. And it comes around the same time as the outrageous FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's compound in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The Biden administration has converted the FBI and the Justice Department into functionaries of the Democratic Party's character assassination campaign. Think they will do the same with a Yankee Stadium full of new IRS auditors? They will be on search-and-destroy missions.
The Independent

Pennsylvania lawmakers subpoenaed in probe over fake electors scheme, report says

FBI officers subpoenaed Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania as part of their investigation into a scheme to install fake electors in 2020, according to a new report.PennLive reported that federal investigators visited the offices of House and Senate lawmakers in the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday, citing multiple sources.Sources told PennLive that federal investigators had been seeking information related to House GOP congressman Scott Perry’s involvement in a plan to send alternate electors in order for Donald Trump to remain in power. It came a day after Mr Perry had his cell phone confiscated by the FBI.Mr Perry, who played...
AFP

US fails to address reparations' calls at UN race record review

Washington vowed to do better on battling racial discrimination at an emotion-laden UN review of its record Friday, but officials did not respond to calls for reparations after centuries of systemic racism. Speaking before the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), she stressed Washington's commitment "to eliminating systemic racism", but acknowledged there was "so much left to do".
SFGate

Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
