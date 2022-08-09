Democrats want to send a message to everyone who would like a career in politics. You either fall in line, or we will destroy your life. They’ve been investigating Trump for nearly 8 years now. They are not going to stop unless they are removed from power.
January 6th wasn't what America is all about either, trying to take our country over via terrorist activity is a crime, TRUMP NEEDS PRISON
Yes, this is normally dealt with between lawyers but Trump doesn't comply. Him, along with many others have defied many subpoenas. If any other American did any of that, the FBI would come calling to one of us as well. And as far as someone further up in the comments who said Democrats want to send a message that you either fall in line with them or they will destroy you? That sounds exactly like what Trump and his allies do to any Republican that questions anything or doesn't agree 100% with exactly everything they have to say. How about, The law is the law? It shouldn't matter what your political affiliation is. If you break the law you should be charged accordingly. That means everyone. Democrat or Republican. And this is one of our many problems in the U.S. today.
