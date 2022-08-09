ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah’s Hogle Zoo to expand, open ‘different kind of exhibit’ in 2023

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox remembers the first time he visited Utah's Hogle Zoo. His family didn't have a lot of money growing up, but his grandparents saved up for a trip to the zoo east of Salt Lake City when he was about 6 or 7 years old. Those are memories he still treasures all these years later.
Opinion: What do Utah Lake, human-made islands, and an earthquake equal? Disaster

The recent article, “Dredging Up the Past” by Benoît Morenne, does an able job of exploring the potential and pitfalls of the planned Utah Lake restoration project. One thing notably absent from the discussion, though, is Utah Valley’s location in an active seismic zone. Building on...
Opinion: What does science say we can do to protect our wildlife? It’s something Utah did first

Habitat fragmentation spurred by population growth and a changing climate in the American West poses unprecedented challenges for the very lands that sustain our people and wildlife. Utah is experiencing more frequent megafires, drought that’s depleting the Great Salt Lake and increasing development greatly impacting the region’s wildlife heritage that supports a multimillion-dollar recreation economy that defines the state.
After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series

A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.

