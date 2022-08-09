A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.

2 DAYS AGO