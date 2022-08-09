Read full article on original website
South Plains Vet Clinic is hosting a community outreach on the square in Slaton
LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains Vet Clinic is having their 2nd annual community outreach on Saturday, August 13th at the Slaton square. They are offering free rabies shots. Plus, they have free school supplies, food trucks, vendors, games and so much more. You can get more details at southplainsvet.com.
Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
Catholic Charities hosting 2nd Annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with several other area non-profits, will be handing out a limited supply of school supplies and other resources at the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center located at 1505 34th Street.
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
Lubbock locals raising money to turn old Billy Meeks Center into sober living and recovery nonprofit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday. “When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual […]
Beam signing event at new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital located at 11109 Slide Road on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. The event included speakers sharing about the future of healthcare at this location, followed by...
East Lubbock Art House Mural recognition ceremony
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join East Lubbock Art House for the reveal of 10 new murals. The ELAH project is a program for 12 to 19-year-olds from East Lubbock to display their creative identity through art pieces. The recognition ceremony will be held August 14 from 5pm to 70m at 405 MLK Jr. BLVD.
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street. “I just have to […]
Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste. Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
The Lubbock Animal Shelter is Hosting a Long-Stay Adoption Event This Friday
If you or someone you know is looking to add a furry friend to your family, you have to check out the Lubbock animal Shelter’s adoption event happening this Friday, August 12th. There are so many amazing dogs that for whatever reason, get looked over at a shelter. These...
Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home from West Texas Home Builders Association after amputation
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Marine veteran received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday when the West Texas Home Builders Association announced he would receive a new home as part of its Home for Heroes Program. After he was injured in the Marines, Sgt. Lilley underwent 28 surgeries and an amputation. “It’s a big sigh […]
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!
We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
City of Lubbock to test out emergency system Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor...
Plains ISD implements new training to help with recent health and safety concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas – Teachers in the Plains Independent School District participated in the Orange Frog program on Tuesday. The training was focused on helping teachers and students incorporate joy back into the classroom during a pivotal time in education. “Teachers are kind of falling out of love with teaching,...
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
At’l Do Farms expecting several changes due to elevated drought
SHALLOWATER, Texas – The drought in 2022 affected many farmers in the Lubbock area, including those at At’l Do Farms. With fall quickly approaching, many might wonder if the corn maze will even be open due to the lack of moisture. This year, there will be a tall maze, but no corn. In fact, it […]
