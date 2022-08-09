ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

South Plains Vet Clinic is hosting a community outreach on the square in Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains Vet Clinic is having their 2nd annual community outreach on Saturday, August 13th at the Slaton square. They are offering free rabies shots. Plus, they have free school supplies, food trucks, vendors, games and so much more. You can get more details at southplainsvet.com.
Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
Catholic Charities hosting 2nd Annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with several other area non-profits, will be handing out a limited supply of school supplies and other resources at the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center located at 1505 34th Street.
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
Beam signing event at new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital located at 11109 Slide Road on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. The event included speakers sharing about the future of healthcare at this location, followed by...
East Lubbock Art House Mural recognition ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas— Join East Lubbock Art House for the reveal of 10 new murals. The ELAH project is a program for 12 to 19-year-olds from East Lubbock to display their creative identity through art pieces. The recognition ceremony will be held August 14 from 5pm to 70m at 405 MLK Jr. BLVD.
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
City of Lubbock to test out emergency system Friday, August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor...
Plains ISD implements new training to help with recent health and safety concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas – Teachers in the Plains Independent School District participated in the Orange Frog program on Tuesday. The training was focused on helping teachers and students incorporate joy back into the classroom during a pivotal time in education. “Teachers are kind of falling out of love with teaching,...
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood

Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
