Joplin, MO

Pro Musica announces 43rd season events

By Dustin Lattimer
 2 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — After several pandemic-impacted seasons, Pro Musica announces a huge 2022-2023 lineup celebrating the organization’s 43rd year.

Pro Musica has cultivated an exciting and inspiring roster of internationally acclaimed artists who will perform in Joplin this year in one of the organization’s biggest seasons ever.

“We are thrilled to bring such a variety of the highest caliber artistry to Joplin this season. With a mix of new faces and returning favorites, there is something for everyone,” said Pro Musica Executive Director, Emlyn Johnson.

This fall, Pro Musica will move their office to the new Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex and looks forward to presenting several concerts there this season, starting in November.

The concerts this season continue Pro Musica’s long tradition of offering world-class music free-of-charge to the Joplin community, with a series of donation-based performances.

“Since the beginning, Pro Musica has been a grassroots organization, a source of deep community pride in the Joplin area,” said Johnson.

The concert series is funded in large part by the generosity of local foundations, local corporate sponsors, and individual donors from the community, with additional support from regional and national granting
organizations including the Missouri Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

In addition to each performance, the visiting artists also lead education and engagement events around the Joplin area, bringing music to listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

One highlight of many this season is the long-awaited return of the beloved Vienna Boys Choir on November 4th.

This performance will be a ticketed event, with tickets on sale through Pro Musica’s website beginning on August 1st.

You can find the full Pro Musica calendar below

Sinta Quartet
September 8, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. – First Community Church
(The award-winning saxophone quartet shares a fresh perspective on chamber music programming and reimagines classics of the repertoire. www.sintaquartet.com ).

PUBLIQuartet
October 13, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church
(The Grammy-nominated string quartet presents a dynamic program balancing classical music and improvisation and shares their robust youth programming with students at Joplin Public Schools through the annual Arts Education Residency. www.publiquartet.com ).

Vienna Boys Choir
November 4, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. – Central Christian Center
(The world-renowned boy choir makes its long-awaited return to Joplin to share their beautiful voices and uplifting program. This is a ticketed event and tickets go on sale August 1. www.viennaboyschoir.org ).

Schumann Quartet with pianist Jon Nakamatsu
November 15, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex
(A Van Cliburn-winning pianist joins the internationally acclaimed string quartet fresh from their residency at London’s Wigmore Hall. This concert is presented in collaboration with Connect2Culture. www.schumannquartett.de/eng ).

Trio Con Brio Copenhage n
February 16, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex
(The dazzling Danish ensemble takes the stage at the new Cornell Complex to share gems of the piano trio repertoire alongside new Scandinavian works. www.trioconbrio.dk ).

The Ying Quartet
March 30, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex
(This Pro Musica audience favorite makes a welcome return to share classics of the string quartet repertoire. www.ying4.com ).

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble with pianist Simon Crawford-Phillips
April 20, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex
(The famed Academy’s woodwind, brass, and piano artists perform a celebratory program of classical favorites. www.asmf.org ).

Drive-in movie theater showing “Grease”

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Route 66 Drive-In Theater in Carthage is showing a movie staring Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Monday, August 8th. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday (8/12 – 8/14), the Route 66 Drive-In theater is showing the movie “Grease,” which stars the late Olivia Newton-John. In that film, she shared the big […]
Joplin Emancipation Park Days Celebration returns to Ewert Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the longest lasting traditions in Southwest Missouri wrapped up this weekend. Since Friday people have been taking part in the annual Joplin Emancipation Park Days Celebration in Ewert Park. It’s a celebration shared by several communities across the country, highlighting the freeing of the slaves and African-American history and culture. […]
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas

GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
“Boba” a popular choice at Marian Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Those attending Marian Days this weekend will likely have one of these refreshing beverages: A Boba. Boba originated in Asia in the 1980’s. If you’re unfamiliar with the beverage, Boba is made from tapioca and are often labeled as “tapioca pearls.” The small spheres are simmered in a brown sugar syrup and […]
Tens of thousands travel to Carthage for Marian Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — People are preparing to hit the road after one of the biggest traditions in the region, Marian Days, comes to an end. The celebration made it’s return following a two year break caused by the pandemic. Marian Days has been an ongoing tradition for the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer […]
Works of art from New York debuted at Joplin gallery

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Spiva Center For The Arts” opened two new exhibits tonight (7/29). One in particular features over two dozen works from a renowned New York artist. Tonight, people got their first chance to see three rooms full of work from artist and sculptor, Rob Mango. For the next three months, 27 pieces […]
Power outages across the region as storms roll through

JOPLIN REGION — About 7:35 p.m. Monday reports of multiple power outages across the Joplin area. Initially just over 3,000 were without power. Traffic lights were reported out: 7th and Florida 7th and St Louis 4th and St Louis The Joplin outage (about 2,000) was attributed to a transformer that blew about 7:35 p.m. Power was restored to the middle...
Local brewery prepares first PSU licensed beer

PITTSBURG, Ks. — If you drive down Broadway in Pittsburg, you’re bound to see gorilla pride on t-shirts, banners and on the menu. Jolly Fox Brewery will soon be launching Golden Gorilla Ale, Pitt State’s first licensed beer. It’s said to be light-bodied with hints of honey and banana according to brewmaster and Jolly Fox […]
RV park quickly fills up for Marian Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A large RV park, built just for Marian Days, filled up quickly with those staying in comfort at the four-day festival. Located just two blocks to the south of the Congregation grounds, an RV park with water, sewer and electrical hook-up was built for the sole purpose of accommodating those attending Marian […]
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
