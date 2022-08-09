McBain Football Returns Strong Senior Core

McBAIN – The McBain football team has high expectations for itself in 2022 as the Ramblers return nine seniors from last year’s team.

The Ramblers went 7-4 last season, sandwiching a stretch of seven wins in eight games between season-opening losses to Kingsley and Beal City and a season-ending loss in the district championship game to Traverse City St. Francis.

The Ramblers will start the 2022 season with the same tough first two opponents as last year — Kingsley and Beal City.

Head coach Pat Maloney said he’s counting on those returning seniors to step up and lead, especially during the big games early in the season.

“We return a great core and the expectations are high. We expect them to lead from the front and expect them to make sure the young guys understand, especially early in the season how pivotal early games are,” Maloney said.

“The o-line is looking good,” said senior Mack Bontekoe. “We have a lot of guys coming back, bigger guys. [So I’m] super pumped about it, ready to go play hard and have fun.”