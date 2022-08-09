ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton to one-year deal

By PJ Green
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another veteran defensive lineman.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, on Tuesday, the Chiefs signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal.

Shelton is a 2015 Cleveland Browns first-round pick who has bounced around the league after three seasons with the Browns.

The Washington product has spent time with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and most recently the New York Giants. Shelton helped the Patriots win Super Bowl 53 over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 6-foot-2, 345 pounder will likely be a rotational lineman to rotate with Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones on run-stopping downs. Other Chiefs defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Tershawn Wharton are smaller linemen who the Chiefs may see as better pass rushers than run defenders.

The Chiefs were last in team run-stop win rate in 2021, so they may be looking to bolster that.

Over his career, Shelton has 278 tackles, six sacks and 17 tackles for loss with 31 tackles and a half sack coming in 2021.

