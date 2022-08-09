Read full article on original website
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLand
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Yardbarker
Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process
After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions
The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Thursday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Garrett Hill and the Detroit Tigers. Naylor will grab a seat after starting the past six games. Owen Miller will replace Naylor on first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves place ace left-hander Max Fried on concussion IL
The Atlanta Braves placed ace left-hander Max Fried on the 7-day concussion injured list Thursday, days after he hit his head on the field during a game at Citi Field. The Braves made the move retroactive to Monday. Fried was injured in the Braves' 6-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday night, the second game of a doubleheader.
numberfire.com
Houston's Chas McCormick batting seventh on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McCormick will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aledmys Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer hitting sixth in Boston's Thursday lineup versus Orioles
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is starting in Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer will man first base after Bobby Dalbec was given a breather versus Orioles' right-hander Dean Kremer. numberFire's models project Hosmer to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Braves' Eddie Rosario batting sixth on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Rosario will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Robbie Grossman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rosario for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Orioles, Braves Among Picks Ready for Huge Cash)
My favorite song of all-time is Int'l Players Anthem by UGK feat. Outkast. I love how each of the four verses by Andre 3000, Pimp C, Bun B, and Big Boi stand alone individually, yet join forces to create a true masterpiece. With a 15-game MLB slate today, I hope...
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.2...
