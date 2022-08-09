Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
digitalspy.com
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
digitalspy.com
Soap's best ever disaster?
Coronation Street: Tram Crash (2010) Emmerdale: Woolpack Siege (2013) Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012) Hollyoaks: Dog in the Pond fire (2006) EastEnders: Queen Vic Fire (2010) "Get Den Watts - he'll know what to do" Posts: 2,780. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 10/08/22 - 14:51 #3. Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012)
digitalspy.com
The Orville star admits they were wrong to be upset about big season 3 change
The Orville star Penny Johnson Jerald has spoken about her feelings towards the sci-fi series' latest season, saying she was "wrong" to be upset about the changes made to the show before season 3. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at San Diego Comic-Con, Johnson Jerald reflected on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
digitalspy.com
Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration
Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
digitalspy.com
What soap are you looking forward to the most this (upcoming) Autumn?
Emmerdale has its 50th. EastEnders has a new EP. HO probably has a serial killer storyline and Corries probably has one too. EastEnders is improving at the moment. Slowly and gradually but it is improvement. We have a Mitchell/Slater wedding, a flashback episode, the end of Mick Carter and the...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Storylines you wish were revisted
A couple months back I was marathoning 7's era and he ran across a weird bunch of characters, who pegged him as Merlin. Which I thought was a cool idea. Especially since 7's response was "Am I? I suppose at some point I will be" and he just rolled with it.
digitalspy.com
Why isn't there any new soap operas these days?
After noticing Neighbours as now ceased, it made me think of all the other soap operas we used to have, especially from down under. But then I was thinking when was the last time a new soap opera was created? The most recent one I know would be Hollyoaks that started in the mid 90s and is still going.
digitalspy.com
EE- Maggie Steed, Gwen Taylor Failing on the Show
Maggie Steed lasted just 10 Months whilst Gwen Taylor has lasted a little longer but surely must be heading for the Exit door soon. EastEnders just doesn't seem invested in the Older Cast in my opinion. They should have invested in and never axed Ted, Pam, Les, Miriam and Ashrad.
digitalspy.com
James Bye (Martin from EE) has been announced for Strictly
Just revealed live from the Eastenders set on Good Morning Britain that James Bye is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders.
digitalspy.com
12 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Audrey seeks support from her loved ones. Elsewhere, Yasmeen's grandchildren team up to support Stu, while Summer's health issues continue. Here are 12 of the...
digitalspy.com
EE Ways the truth about Janine can come out
3. Some sort of x ray reveals what side Linda's seat belt was on (something I'm seriously surprised the hospital didn't notice!) 4. Annie starts talking and reports Janine (obviously the most plausible) She made so many mistakes when she moved Linda that it's ridiculous it hasn't been revealed already.
digitalspy.com
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
digitalspy.com
Why can't 007 be a woman???
Have you seen No Time to Die...007 is just a number assigned to an agent. Just re-watched Salt 2010, which I enjoyed very much , and I have been pondering why on earth is a 007 agent always a man? I know it started that way but things and time evolve. Surely a woman can kick-ass as cleverly as a man.
PETS・
digitalspy.com
Corrie return confirmed (Spoiler inside)
It's been reported by Coronation Street that Will Mellor is returning to his role as Harvey Gaskell. this is great news, I am looking forward to seeing sexy Harvey! Will Mellor is a fantastic actor, he is also hot. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40871644/coronation-street-will-mellor-harvey-gaskell-return/. Posts: 8,240. Forum Member. ✭. 12/08/22 - 05:43 #2. Interesting. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday August 12th 8pm : Hot August Night
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. Early post tonight as I'm off out to find a freezer to sleep in. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Toyah hands Abi the details of the savings account Imran set up for Alfie. Toyah finds out that...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's "Tired and worn out" - Independent article
I can't take someone who obviously doesn't watch the show's opinion seriously. (They seem to think that the final takes place in Blackpool). Tell that to the millions and millions of people who still tune in religiously every year. What a ridiculous thing to come out with. Next. Posts: 131,384.
digitalspy.com
The 20th series, my version
Not gonna lie, I don't like this cast. I agree that some of the constant "who?" from people on the MF and Twitter gets boring but it really doesn't float my boat. Probably not even going to watch that much. So, I'll do my own one instead. I have had...
Comments / 0