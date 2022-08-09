Health officials issue Algae Bloom Alert for Hillsborough County

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algae toxins in the Hillsborough River on Tuesday.

DOH-Hillsborough said the alert was issued in response to a water sample taken on August 4. It added that the public should use caution in and around the area of the Hillsborough River.

Hillsborough County Health Department

DOH-Hillsborough said blue-green algae can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

According to DOH-Hillsborough, blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida freshwater environments. A bloom happens when rapid growth of algae causes individual cells to accumulate and discolor the water. The grouping often produces floating mats that release unpleasant odors.

DOH-Hillsborough said some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients.

What should you do?

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

If you have any health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, please call the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at 813-307-8000.