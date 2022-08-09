ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Health officials issue Algae Bloom Alert for Hillsborough County

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algae toxins in the Hillsborough River on Tuesday.

DOH-Hillsborough said the alert was issued in response to a water sample taken on August 4. It added that the public should use caution in and around the area of the Hillsborough River.

Hillsborough County Health Department

DOH-Hillsborough said blue-green algae can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

According to DOH-Hillsborough, blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida freshwater environments. A bloom happens when rapid growth of algae causes individual cells to accumulate and discolor the water. The grouping often produces floating mats that release unpleasant odors.

DOH-Hillsborough said some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients.

What should you do?

  • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
  • Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
  • Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
  • Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
  • Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

If you have any health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, please call the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at 813-307-8000.

ABC Action News WFTS

