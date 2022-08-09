ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Dogs Cleveland kennel currently over capacity; lowers adoption fees

CLEVELAND — City Dogs Cleveland's dog kennel is overflowing with adoptable dogs and they're looking for families and individuals who will help give these dogs forever homes. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
48 Hours For The Classic Rocker

While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.

