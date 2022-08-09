Meridian Looks to Return to Winning Ways in Football

SANFORD — Last season, Sanford Meridian had its first losing season since 2018, ending the year with a 2-7 record.

Those two wins came in the final three weeks, as the Mustangs hope they can ride that momentum into 2022. They return a majority of that team from last year, graduating just seven seniors. The players are feeling more confident in their second year on varsity.

“We were all really new to varsity, so we didn’t really have a lot of chemistry with the playbook and stuff like that,” Meridian senior Nicholas Keene said.

“Now that we’ve all been on varsity and not just newcomers from JV, so we all know what we’re doing basically, we got the plan ready,” Meridian senior Brayden Riley said.

The Mustangs now look to get back to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

“I think they’re all a lot more comfortable with the system and where they’re at as individuals,” Meridian head coach Mike Bilina said. “So I know for a fact that they have a little chip on their shoulder and now we just got to see how it plays out.”

The Mustangs’ first game of the season is on Aug. 26 on the road against Midland Bullock Creek.