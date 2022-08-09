ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, MI

Meridian Looks to Return to Winning Ways in Football

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZ6nO_0hArRqSA00

SANFORD — Last season, Sanford Meridian had its first losing season since 2018, ending the year with a 2-7 record.

Those two wins came in the final three weeks, as the Mustangs hope they can ride that momentum into 2022. They return a majority of that team from last year, graduating just seven seniors. The players are feeling more confident in their second year on varsity.

“We were all really new to varsity, so we didn’t really have a lot of chemistry with the playbook and stuff like that,” Meridian senior Nicholas Keene said.

“Now that we’ve all been on varsity and not just newcomers from JV, so we all know what we’re doing basically, we got the plan ready,” Meridian senior Brayden Riley said.

The Mustangs now look to get back to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

“I think they’re all a lot more comfortable with the system and where they’re at as individuals,” Meridian head coach Mike Bilina said. “So I know for a fact that they have a little chip on their shoulder and now we just got to see how it plays out.”

The Mustangs’ first game of the season is on Aug. 26 on the road against Midland Bullock Creek.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

Gladwin Stays Focused After Historic Football Season

GLADWIN — Not many teams could handle Gladwin’s scoring attack throughout the 2021 season, as they outscored opponents 477-67 in the regular season. But in the first round of the playoffs, the Flying G’s lost to Clare, a team they beat in the regular season. A tough ending to a historic season.
GLADWIN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
WNEM

SVSU selects 5th president

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control has selected the university’s next president. George Grant Jr. was appointed to serve as the school’s fifth president during a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Grant will start Dec. 1. He succeeds Donald Bachand,...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Now Look#Chemistry#American Football#Sanford Meridian#Midland Bullock Creek
1240 WJIM

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
99.1 WFMK

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
923
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy