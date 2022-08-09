Read full article on original website
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
Results in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District special election may be delayed
(FOX 9) - Those looking for results in a special election to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Jim Hagedorn in the First Congressional District in southern Minnesota might have to wait. Monday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warned that results may come in later than...
Minnesota Primary Election results: Secretary of State
(FOX 9) - The primary for Minnesota Secretary of State is one of five statewide elected offices in Minnesota, with Democratic incumbent Steve Simon seeking to hold the position once again. Simon won the Democratic primary with 73.8% of the vote to challenger Steve Carlson's 26.2%, with 48.5% of votes...
Double election held in congressional district
Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District are deciding who to replace longtime incumbent Jim Hagedorn after his death. FOX 9 continues to follow the results throughout the night.
Primary election day in Minnesota
Despite lower expected turnouts than previous years, Minnesota’s primary elections still offer intrigue in several elections happening throughout the state today. FOX 9 reporters Theo Keith, Paul Blume and Courtney Godfrey have the latest.
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
Minnesota Primary Election results: Rep. Ilhan Omar wins close race
(FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, after a stiff challenge from Don Samuels. Omar secured 50.5% of the vote, while Samuels won 48% of the vote, as of 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, with 96.8% of votes counted. The race was separated by a few thousand votes.
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP governor's race important, voters say
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and had backing from establishment Republicans, including ex-Gov. Scott Walker.
Wisconsin Primary Election: Kleefisch concedes GOP governor primary
MILWAUKEE - Rebecca Kleefisch conceded the Wisconsin Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, Aug. 9 to Tim Michels. In her concession speech, Kleefisch said, "The fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life." Kleefisch served eight years as lieutenant...
Walz: State will keep police reinforcements in Minneapolis 'as long as it's necessary'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help the city's depleted police department curb violent crime, a move his Republican challenger said came too late. "We’ve never seen this number of them used before nor this length of time,...
Minnesota Untold honored with National Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - FOX 9 has been honored with a 2022 National Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Minnesota (Un)told series of stories. The series of reports and one-hour special examined racial justice issues through the lens of Minnesota history. Watch the complete series now on YouTube.
Minnesota nurses announce strike authorization vote over staffing
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday they will hold a strike authorization vote with 15,000 nurses in the metro and Duluth after failing to reach an agreement for new contracts and putting "patients before profit." Nurses are fighting for new contracts to "hold healthcare executives accountable" and...
Minnesota State Fair 'confident' in public safety plan
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - As of Thursday morning, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says they’re up to just over 170 officers. That includes the at least 99 officers they’ve hired for their own department and the help they’re getting from outside agencies. He says that’s nothing new for the fair.
Minnesota State Fair still needs to hire 100 officers, asks for help
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for help with security at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, as the police department is 100 officers short. The fair dismantled its police department following police chief Paul Paulos’ retirement in May...
Minnesota State Fair police officer shortages
The Minnesota State Fair starts in 15 days yet police officers are facing major staffing shortages. With a goal of 200 officers, only 99 are currently set to work the fair.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Black high school students from Minnesota perform at Fringe Festival in Scotland
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - As a football player at Minneapolis North High School, Moziah Thomas turned to the performing arts as another way to express himself. Now he is trading in the Friday night lights for the spotlight on one of the world's largest stages. "Feel like it was...
Nearly 19,000 speeding tickets written in Minnesota during July crackdown
(FOX 9) - A driver going 140 mph in Cambridge, Minnesota was among nearly 19,000 drivers ticketed in July during a state-wide crackdown. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety headed up the enforcement effort that included local, county, and state police agencies. In 2020, the state saw an increase in speeding drivers, particularly during the heat of the pandemic when fewer drivers were on the road. Since then, the state has been working to combat speeders.
Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow
DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
Hit-and-run injures St. Paul bicyclist, driver flees and leaves car behind
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hit-and-run that injured a St. Paul bicyclist is still under investigation after the driver of the vehicle jumped into another, and left the one that caused the accident behind. On Aug. 10, around 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Police officers responded to a hit-and-run...
