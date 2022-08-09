ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Great civic leader' Murray Hendel leaves lasting legacy in Naples

By Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
For decades, Murray Hendel had the ear of political and community leaders in Collier County.

He had an undeniable influence and an undeniable impact on the county as it grew, with no agenda, except to make Naples — and the rest of the county — a better place to live.

For that, he'll long be remembered.

"I'm just so sad. He was a great, great civic leader," said Michael Reagen, a former president and CEO of the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.

Hendel advocated for smart growth.

"He was concerned about the air and the water and the trees — and honesty in government," Reagen said.

Hendel championed a one-cent increase in the county's tourist tax to beef up tourism marketing and beach renourishment, or rebuilding.

"He wasn't representing any special interests, other than the citizens that were living here," Reagen said.

Close friend Bob Raymond, a longtime civic leader in Naples, couldn't agree more.

After relocating here decades ago, Hendel, he said, just wanted others to love Naples the way he and his wife Pauline did.

"He didn't want to lose the charm, the beauty, or the small town flavor," Raymond said.

Cofounding the Collier Citizens Council

To tackle local issues, Raymond and Hendel, along with a few others, cofounded the Collier Citizens Council, an influential coalition made up of civic and community leaders countywide, with diverse backgrounds and experience.

Among other successes, the citizens council pushed for the controversial increase in the county's tourist tax, charged on overnight stays.

Hoteliers and tourism promoters argued against the tax increase, saying a hike to 5% would put them at a competitive disadvantage — particularly for group business — because of the added charges.

"We wouldn’t have that extra penny if it wasn’t for Murray. He put 200% effort into getting that extra penny," Raymond said.

That effort included serving on the county's Tourist Development Council and Coastal Advisory Committee, where he advocated for the tax, while working to protect local beaches and grow tourism responsibly.

"I can’t say it enough. He loved Naples," Raymond said.

While the effort ultimately failed, Hendel fought to bring the Chicago Cubs to the county for spring training, as a way to boost tourism, from 2009 to 2010.

Hendel helped raise the money needed to finish the Freedom Memorial off Golden Gate Parkway, which honors local veterans, like himself. He served in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War.

Murray Hendel relocating to Naples

He relocated to Naples after a distinguished career.

After his military service, Hendel worked as a CPA, or certified public accountant, for the Internal Revenue Service, for 10 years in Hartford, Connecticut, and Washington, DC. In that role, he received many awards and accolades, including recognitions as an outstanding agent in his class.

He joined Feld Leasing Co. in Kansas City in 1967 as its chief financial officer and moved to Minneapolis in 1974 when the company got acquired by Gelco Corporation, where he served as a senior vice president.

In Minneapolis, he joined the Rotary Club, sat on the Governor’s Energy Task Force, led the Bob Dole for President Committee, and served as president of the American Friends of the Hebrew University.

After "retiring" to Naples in 1988, Hendel held myriad leadership positions with local organizations, including serving as president of the Holocaust Museum of Southwest Florida, Collier County Presidents Council and Gulf Shore Association of Condominiums.

Hendel's community service in Southwest Florida didn't go unnoticed.

"He received so many awards I can’t remember them all. But I was always there taking his photo," Raymond said.

Among his many awards and honors? In 2018, the Jewish Historical Society of Southwest Florida named him "Man of the Year."

A section of the shoreline walk in Park Shore — where he lived in a high-rise condo for many years — bears his name.

In 2015, a sign with his smiling face on it went up along the concrete path off Gulf Shore Boulevard, designating it as "Murray's Mile."

The Gulf Shore Association of Condominiums put the sign up to recognize Hendel's 13 years of leadership with the organization, while "watching over" the beach walk. The association represents condominiums on both sides of Gulf Shore Boulevard, south to Admiralty Point, and east to Crayton Road, and counts among its successes keeping the north end of the boulevard closed. Hendel, one of the group's founders, sat as its president for seven years.

For many years, he walked on the private beach walk almost daily in the mornings, usually rain or shine, logging thousands of miles. He also did a lot of talking, inviting a Who's Who list of local leaders to join him on a stroll, including two Naples mayors, former and current county commissioners, and state leaders.

Politicians knew if they wanted to win the votes of condo residents along Gulf Shore Bouelvard, they needed to walk with Hendel. They often used the opportunity to pick his brain about local issues.

While she crossed Hendel's path many times during their shared days of civic activism, Janet Vasey said she got to know him well over the past year as a fellow resident at Bentley Village in North Naples.

"We were weekly bridge partners. He got to know the game quickly, liked to

win and always had fun. His smile was infectious. Many people will

miss him," she said.

In 2017, the Collier Citizens Council established The Murray Hendel Achievement Award, handed out annually in his honor.

Hendel founded the group known as Romeo (Retired Old Men Eating Out).

"I don’t know how many were in his group, but he told me I couldn’t join because I wasn’t Jewish," Raymond said with a laugh.

He added: "Every person he met was his friend."

Murray is survived by his wife Pauline, his brother David, his children Diane, Ron, and Jayne, and eight grandchildren.

In speaking about his father, Ron said he was at his happiest in Naples.

He was especially proud of "Murray's Mile."

"Whenever we would visit, we would make a pilgrimage to 'Murray's Mile,'" Ron said.

"He was always involved in local politics," he added. "When he came to Naples he got to be involved full time and he just loved that. I was surprised he never ran for something himself."

Community Policy