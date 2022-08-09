ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The El Paso Times

New Mexico cannabis sales topped $40 million in July. Is it growing quickly enough?

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEQ3X_0hArRfzP00

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office hailed cannabis revenue numbers from July last week, as total reported sales topped $40 million for the first time since New Mexico's regulated marketplace opened sales of adult-use cannabis.

One of New Mexico's largest cannabis producers and retailers, Ultra Health, signaled concern over the progress over the fledgling industry.

The July numbers represented an increase following a dip in June, but gross medical cannabis sales have deteriorated since April while recreational cannabis sales have grown by 5.8 percent since April as more retailers have entered the market.

In July, medical products accounted for $16.8 million of total sales reported to New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division. That's on a level with $16.5 million reported in June, which declined nearly $1 million from April and May.

Non-medical sales for adults age 21 and older amounted to $23.5 million per CCD reporting, compared to $22.1 million during the first month of legal transactions.

Dispensaries operated in 51 municipalities — up from 40 in April — with the highest reported revenues in Albuquerque ($14.6 million in total), Santa Fe ($3.5 million), Las Cruces ($3.3 million), Hobbs and Rio Rancho (both around $1.6 million).

Adult use cannabis sales are subject to state and local gross receipts taxes as well as New Mexico's cannabis excise tax. Medical cannabis sales are tax-free. In July, the state Tax and Revenue Department collected returns from 149 retailers for total excise taxes of $2,472,376.45, in addition to GRT that varies based on local tax rates.

When ranked in order of recreational sales alone, which are taxable (unlike medical sales), those cities lined up similarly except that Rio Rancho was displaced by Sunland Park, which posted $1.2 million in adult use sales to Rio Rancho's $742,725. Sunland Park is among the municipalities where dispensaries operate close to Texas, where cannabis remains illegal under state law for all but limited medical uses. (Cannabis is also prohibited under federal law.)

In a statement, Lujan Grisham exulted: "We've established a new industry that is already generating millions of dollars in local and state revenue and will continue to generate millions more in economic activity across the state, creating thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in communities both small and large."

'Nowhere near our true potential'

Duke Rodriguez, Ultra Health's CEO, is not celebrating just yet.

"The results are nowhere near our true potential," he observed. "At best it rates a report card grade of maybe a C."

The modest increase came during a month with five Fridays and with adult-use sales opening in new communities, he pointed out. "What we are actually seeing, sadly, is that the average purchase per consumer is on a downward trend. We're mitigating that downward trend by bringing up new markets that we previously weren't serving. So the results are more disturbing than they are encouraging."

"Montana, with only half the adult population of New Mexico and without the benefit of Texas at the doorstep, did $19.2 million," he added, arguing combined New Mexico sales should be far higher by now ― perhaps around $50 million.

Drive-thru weed?Sunland Park loosens rules on cannabis shops

He also expressed concern over declining medical cannabis purchases over the past year and decreased participation in the state's medical cannabis program, which peaked at 135,388 cardholders in May but has receded each month since to 130,128 in July.

Rodriguez says the monthly reports from regulators, accompanied by triumphant news releases, are useful largely as a preliminary outlook and that data on collected tax revenues, and the number of active operators filing returns, are a better indicator of true economic activity.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez argued that New Mexico's market may be saturated with operators relative to some local populations, while cannabis plant count limits — the maximum number of plants producers may cultivate, which has been challenged in court by Ultra Health and other litigators — limit supply and push prices upward.

Plant count limits have also been defended as a way to level the field for new entrants into the marketplace, including operators much smaller than Ultra Health, as part of the Cannabis Regulation Act's social justice imperative.

But Rodriguez says another purpose of the law, to combat illegal sales or unregulated product, is being neglected. With prices per gram as high as they are before taxes, Rodriguez said the "illicit market" can easily set its prices lower — by as much as half per gram of cannabis, he claimed.

"We will never be competitive with the illicit market until we can be more competitive with the amount of product, the quality of the product and the price of the product," he said.

Adam Powell contributed to this report.

Below are the Texas-New Mexico border city cannabis sales for July:

  • Sunland Park, total sales $1,383,372, $182,502 (medical), $1,200,870 (recreational)
  • Ruidoso, total sales $1,187,251, $354,928 (medical), $832,322 (recreational)
  • Alamogordo, total sales $977,924, $554,409 (medical), $423,514 (recreational)
  • Anthony, total sales $486,030, $65,822 (medical), $420,207 (recreational)
  • Deming, total sales $246,978, $93,363 (medical), $153,614 (recreational)
  • Chaparral, total sales $159,425, $31,286 (medical), $128,139 (recreational)
  • Cloudcroft, total sales $106,163, $12,377 (medical), $93,786 (recreational)

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Excise Taxes#Cannabis Shop#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Ultra Health#Cannabis Control Division#Ccd#Santa Fe Lrb
KRQE News 13

New Mexico cannabis sales set new summer record

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico cannabis retailers sold $23.5 million in recreational cannabis in July. That’s more than the state’s retailers have ever sold in a month. Last month, retailers sold more than $40 million worth of cannabis in New Mexico, the latest data from the Cannabis Control Division shows. More than half of that was recreational […]
RETAIL
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action

"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
thecentersquare.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in New Mexico Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
REAL ESTATE
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: An Oil Industry Group Has Challenged New Mexico's New Ozone Rule

"An advocacy group for the state’s fossil fuel industry has filed an appeal challenging a newly enacted rule aimed at cutting oil field pollutants that cause toxic ozone. The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico is appealing the ozone precursor rule, which regulators say will reduce nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that form ground-level ozone.This type of ozone can impair breathing and, at high enough doses, damage the heart and lungs." —Scott Wyland.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to launch healthcare pricing tool in 2023

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is developing a new database to track healthcare services and costs. The “All Payer Claims Database” will collect data from medical, dental,and pharmaceutical claims. The goal is to make prices and quality of care more transparent so patients can make better-informed decisions about where to get their […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
krwg.org

New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options

All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico

Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy