The Brewers beat the Rays again as they continue their best-in-the-majors success in interleague play

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

Interleague play continues to treat the Milwaukee Brewers well.

Freddy Peralta started and threw five strong innings, Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in a pair of runs and Tyrone Taylor robbed a home run in the second inning to lead the way to a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

The Brewers, seeking to turn the page on a disastrous last week, ran their record to 3-0 against the Rays and 12-4 against American League opponents this season, tied for tops in the major leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It was good that we were able to score early and get on the board and just get the (win) at the end of the day," said McCutchen. Milwaukee also shaved a full game off the St. Louis Cardinals' lead in the Central Division standings after they were drubbed at Colorado, 16-5.

After Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, the Brewers are off Thursday before opening a big three-game weekend series at Busch Stadium.

"We know these games are important. Of course, every game is important, but you realize how important these games are and where we are, where we need to be, understanding the schedule that we have coming up.

"Getting the wins when we should get the wins, these are big games for us.”

Taylor accounted for a two-run swing personally in the early going.

First, he made a leaping grab at the wall in right-center to rob David Peralta of what would have been a leadoff homer in the second inning, a play that was reminiscent of Lorenzo Cain during his heyday.

It was also a play that earned a helmet tip from David Peralta, a Gold Glove Award winner in the outfield in 2019.

"I didn't know I could still get up like that," said Taylor, who called it the best defensive play of his career at any level.

"So, that was nice to do. I knew he got it well. So I just tried to run straight back. And I had a good idea where I was on the fence. And honestly, the way he hit it is the reason why I was able to catch it -- it was hit perfectly, in the perfect spot.

"So if it was literally like a couple centimeters further I probably would have missed it. It was a cool play, and I'm just glad to help out."

Then in the bottom of the frame, Taylor's two-out single to center scored Luis Urías to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

"It always feels good to contribute like that," Taylor said. "Anytime I can help the team -- that's what I'm here for.

"So, it was a good feeling."

McCutchen's two-out, ground-rule double in the first scored Christian Yelich to open the scoring.

Freddy Peralta, on the mound for just his second start since returning from the injured list, made one big mistake in his five innings, a two-out, two-run homer allowed to Yandy Díaz that tied it at 2-2 in the third.

He went on to retire the final seven batters he faced, finishing at five innings and 65 pitches. Peralta (4-2) allowed two hits and the two runs and didn't walk a batter while striking out four.

"Just, very efficient with his pitches, which means he was in the strike zone a lot," said manager Craig Counsell. "He got some pop-ups, which is what we (normally) see from Freddy.

"So, all in all, a very good step forward."

Milwaukee's offense then went back to work by putting three runs up on Tampa Bay's third pitcher, Ryan Thompson.

A one-out RBI single by McCutchen put the Brewers back in front. Then with two outs, Wong went the other way for a two-out, two-RBI double to left that upped Milwaukee's lead to 5-2.

"We don’t need to rely on the homer," McCutchen said. "Homers are just what happen in the game when you put a good swing on a pitch. You just have good at bats, next-guy-up mentality like I’ve said before and good things can happen.

"We were able to showcase that tonight.”

Tampa Bay pulled to within 5-3 on a run-scoring double by Jose Siri off Hoby Milner in the seventh.

After a scoreless eighth from Brad Boxberger (20th hold), Matt Bush pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save of the season and first since being acquired by the Brewers last week.

Counsell said afterward that Devin Williams needed an additional day of rest after pitching in four of six games last week and that newly acquired Taylor Rogers was still recovering from a cortisone shot in his left knee.

"I mean, it was it was a great inning," Counsell said of Bush. "That's as good an inning as we've seen this year. Just electric stuff. Really, really good stuff."

Following the series finale Wednesday, the Brewers have three interleague games remaining -- at home Sept. 16-18 against the New York Yankees.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Brewers beat the Rays again as they continue their best-in-the-majors success in interleague play

