Providence, RI

Finally ending, the second heat wave of 2022 has taken a toll in Rhode Island

By G. Wayne Miller, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
PROVIDENCE – With the metropolitan area on Tuesday locked in the sixth day of this summer’s second heat wave – which was forecast to finally end Wednesday – the Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting a heat-related death in 2022, the first since 2019.

Meanwhile, Lifespan, the state's largest hospital system, reported 24 heat-related emergency department visits during this wave. Care New England, Rhode Island’s second-largest health care system, reported three patients treated for heat exhaustion, “none severe,” according to spokeswoman Jessica McCarthy.

Relief is on the way.

The National Weather Service mid-afternoon Tuesday was reporting a temperature of 96 degrees at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, with heat index values as high as 105 degrees – but the forecast called for showers and thunderstorms before midnight, with temperatures dropping to around 68 overnight.

Temperatures Wednesday through Sunday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

Four heat-related deaths in 2013

Could the 2022 heat-related death toll rise? That question will not be answered until the Health Department and Office of State Medical Examiner conclude examinations of the cause and manner of deaths, a process that can take months.

A look at the history suggests that heat-related deaths correlate with heat waves. Health Department data from 2010 through this year show 13 heat-related deaths for the period, with a record high four deaths in 2013. During a heat wave that summer, the temperature in Providence reached 98.1 degrees, on July 19.

The next highest number of such deaths for the period, three, occurred during a heat wave in August 2018. During that one, the temperature reached 93.9 degrees on Aug. 6. There were no heat-related deaths in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021, according to the Health Department.

According to Lifespan spokeswoman Kelly Brennan, during this July’s heat wave, 13 heat-related visits were reported to emergency rooms in the system’s hospitals, including Rhode Island, Hasbro Children’s, Miriam and Newport.

During the July wave, CNE spokeswoman McCarthy said, “seven patients were treated for heat-related injuries. Three cases were dehydration severe enough to cause syncope,” a temporary loss of consciousness.

'Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate'

Bethany Gingerella, nurse manager for the Westerly Hospital Emergency Department, wrote in an email: “We have seen numerous heat-related cases throughout the recent heat wave. We urge folks to remember to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate as much as possible when in the extreme temperatures, seek out shaded areas when possible, and more importantly refrain from strenuous activities whenever possible during the hottest parts of the day.

“Individuals with numerous medical conditions should seek out air-conditioned areas. Also, be alert to cooling centers within your community if you do not have access to air conditioning.”

A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Weather Service said.

A list of cooling centers is at https://bit.ly/3JCUQp0

With reports from Staff Writer Jack Perry

