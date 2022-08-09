ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinman has showed the creativity needed in a commissioner

By Carl Johnson, Chico
As a longtime Kitsap resident and community advocate, I am ready for a new model of leadership in our community. With Ed Wolfe’s retiring (having done a great job), we have the opportunity to pass the torch of leadership to another generation of leaders.

Now that we are past the recent primary, as I review the two finalists for Kitsap County Commissioner one clearly stands out as a leader with both vision and action-based solutions — Josh Hinman. He talks about the “Kitsap I love.” A community where people are brought together to solve the biggest challenges, and where families feel safe.

I read about his purchase of the former Poplars Apartments, which raised some questions that I asked him about over coffee. I learned he and some other community leaders invested to bring a solution for affordable young adult housing to our community. Their innovative approach is remarkably creative, and I believe shows his ability to think outside the box. In addition, his partnership with Kitsap Business Forum to find jobs for foster youth leaving the foster care system is inspiring!

We have many challenges facing us in the future, such as affordable or attainable housing. Our current approach to homelessness, mental health, and addiction lacks empathy and strategy. However, Mr. Hinman has an array of leadership experience and a proven track record that will aid him in navigating these challenges.

That's why I believe we need Josh Hinman as our County Commissioner.

Carl Johnson, Chico

