We're not preparing for the growth arriving in Port Orchard

I wonder if anyone else hopes that the Kitsap County Commissioners and the Department of Community Development start looking at the problems caused in other areas by overbuilding.

In Port Orchard alone the building continues, yet the infrastructure does not. Roads, schools, water, sewer, etc. How many parks do we have? We see zoning change at the beck and call of a developer with the money. I know that we have all heard the stories of the state makes us follow the growth plan. How much funding do we lose and why? I know that the county wants the revenue, but is the long-term cost worth it? Is it not the job of all elected officials to make sure that we balance our growth?

I hope we ahead before we become just another urban stain on the land. In Port Orchard Sidney Glen Elementary cannot handle the kids from the condos, homes and apartments built within one mile of this school, in addition to the kids already there. Please act now. I hope I am wrong.

Jim Seabolt, Port Orchard