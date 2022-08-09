ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap Sun

We're not preparing for the growth arriving in Port Orchard

By Jim Seabolt, Port Orchard
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0hArRUEI00

I wonder if anyone else hopes that the Kitsap County Commissioners and the Department of Community Development start looking at the problems caused in other areas by overbuilding.

In Port Orchard alone the building continues, yet the infrastructure does not. Roads, schools, water, sewer, etc. How many parks do we have? We see zoning change at the beck and call of a developer with the money. I know that we have all heard the stories of the state makes us follow the growth plan. How much funding do we lose and why? I know that the county wants the revenue, but is the long-term cost worth it? Is it not the job of all elected officials to make sure that we balance our growth?

I hope we ahead before we become just another urban stain on the land. In Port Orchard Sidney Glen Elementary cannot handle the kids from the condos, homes and apartments built within one mile of this school, in addition to the kids already there. Please act now. I hope I am wrong.

Jim Seabolt, Port Orchard

Comments / 7

Dordman
2d ago

Look at Belfair. Talk about over building for the area. There is no infrastructure being put in place. All we get is wishes and high hopes from our commissioners. Only one commissioner is from Belfair and he gets it. God help us.

Reply
3
R.L. Ricketson
2d ago

the only real growth is all the homes and apartments going up that people still can't afford to rent or buy

Reply
4
Zach Baughman
1d ago

I agree! I look at all these new apartments and high density residential neighborhoods going in. most of which are still pretty empty. what happens when they're all full and our roads are already clogged

Reply
2
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
myeverettnews.com

Days Inn Everett To Be Purchased By Snohomish County For Bridge Housing For Those Experiencing Homelessness

For the last year more than 100 people who have had no housing have received vouchers to stay temporarily at the Days Inn at 1602 SE Everett Mall Way. Today Snohomish County announced it is buying the hotel in south Everett, Washington and will convert it to bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness and also provide services at that location next to the Everett Mall.
wsmag.net

A Day in Port Gamble

Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
PORT GAMBLE, WA
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
Dezeen

Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle

Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands

Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp

SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish

Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
urbnlivn.com

Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting

Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
SHORELINE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site

Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy