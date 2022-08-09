Read full article on original website
State certifies state record Cubera Snapper
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Cubera Snapper (Lutjanus cyanopterus). Thomas M. Madsen of Byram, N.J. caught the 58-pound, 8-ounce fish offshore of Hatteras on Aug. 3. The previous state record Cubera Snapper weighed 58 pounds and was caught offshore of Beaufort Inlet in...
New Little Free Library installed in Hatteras village
Hatteras village has a new Little Free Library, thanks to the efforts of two interns from the Hatteras Island Ocean Center who are spending their summer on Hatteras Island. Evin Burton and Brock Hinson – both students at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia – spearheaded the unique project, which took a few weeks to complete from the initial idea phase to the last coat of paint.
New World Festival Of The Arts Returns To Manteo Next Week For 40th Year
Celebrate fine art at the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which will be held on the Manteo waterfront on Tuesday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 17. The free, family-friendly outdoor festival will be held from 10 am to 5 pm each day offering visitors the opportunity to peruse the works of over 45 East Coast artists.
Dare County Land Transfers
Butler Paul E Ttee from R&R Brothers LLC/014786000—Lot 4 Thomas Gray Estate/$792,000/Improved Residential. Reid Tracy E from Martinson Chase D/014693015—Unit 103 Avon Life Saving Station Condominiums/$248,100/Condo. Buxton. Bros Food Group Inc from Morgan Mary F/017149000—Lot 17 Sec C Cape Hatt Seashore/$460,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Custer Robert E from...
Kitty Hawk preps for $4.1 Sentara site purchase
Property to house police station, may include medical offices. Meeting during an Aug. 10 special session on the town’s pending $4.1 million purchase of the former Sentara Medical Center from Pasquotank County, the Kitty Hawk Town Council discussed its plans for the 30-day due diligence period on the property.
Water quality swimming advisory lifted for ocean-side site in Hatteras village near ORV Ramp 55
State recreational water quality officials today lifted a water quality swimming advisory at an ocean-side site in southern Hatteras village. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. The...
‘It is beautiful’: Free shoes and haircuts part of Carteret Co. back to school event
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fall semester is rapidly approaching for most schools and communities across Eastern Carolina are coming together to continue their efforts in rounding up school supplies. Carteret County Public Schools hosted its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies donation drive Wednesday in Morehead City. Community...
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
Fishing and More on Outer Banks Piers
Outer Banks ocean piers have always been a huge part of the Outer Banks fishing experience, but now they’re so much more. These days you can visit piers to eat dinner, watch live music, enjoy a few drinks with friends, send your kid to summer day camp and even get married, making them super popular with more than just fishermen.
Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Coastal Federation is receiving funding to create a new aquaculture facility hub in Carteret County. It will provide oyster and clam growers with improved access to water and storage. Officials said their ultimate goal with this facility is to create high-quality jobs and increase the income for shellfish […]
Hyde County Board of Education continues request for larger appropriation
Since July 1, the Hyde County commissioners and the Hyde County Board of Education have been involved in a mediation process regarding county’s appropriation for school services which were cut by $400,000 for the county’s FY 2022-2023 budget that went into effect on July 1. Two public meeting...
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
Former Nags Head Police Chief Webster now interim chief in Elizabeth City
Update: While the Nags Head press release did not indicate where Police Chief Webster was going, a post he has written on the Elizabeth City website identifies him as the Interim Police Chief there. “As your Interim Chief of Police, I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent...
Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam
Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers found dead inside their Carteret County home were victims of a double homicide, according to deputies. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother, William Fulcher, 57, were discovered at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic last Wednesday.
3 injured after police pursuit leads to crash in Avon, NC
Several people were sent to the hospital following a crash that stemmed from a police pursuit in Avon late Monday morning.
Investigation underway after two men found dead in Carteret County
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, were both found in the home […]
Man arrested for fleeing to elude and reckless driving in Avon
On Monday afternoon, August 8, a Dare County Sheriff’s Deputy in the C- District attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 mph headed north on N.C. Hwy. 12. The vehicle failed to yield for the Deputy’s blue lights and siren. When the suspect and deputy got near the Avon Post Office, the suspect barely made it around a stopped vehicle. The deputy following could not, and struck the vehicle.
