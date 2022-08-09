Read full article on original website
Related
kksa-am.com
ASU Honors Program Gets Win
Angelo State University’s Honors Program has been selected. to receive the 2022 Community Engagement Award from the. National Collegiate Honors Council and will be honored at the. annual NCHC Conference in Dallas in November. The Award. was created to recognize student excellence outside the classroom. and to showcase how...
kksa-am.com
AEP Texas Grants $23,000 to Hispanic Museum
A check was presented this afternoon to organizers of the. developing San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum. AEP. Texas External Affairs Manager for San Angelo Blake Bouchard. presented a check for 23 thousand dollars. He says the AEP. Foundation felt that the funds would be a good fit:. SB. The funds...
kksa-am.com
City Budget Workshop Meeting Planned Aug. 11
The San Angelo City Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for. a General Fund Budget Workshop meeting. They will gather. at the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed LIVE. to the City’s YouTube channel and SATV, Suddenlink...
kksa-am.com
Delay for School Buses at Start of School
A shortage of bus drivers at the San Angelo School District has. officials temporarily delaying the start of bus routes for the. upcoming fall semester. The SAISD will be delaying the bus. transportation for the morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off of high school students, in grades 9-12, at Central High,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kksa-am.com
Water Bill Online Payments To Be Offline
City of San Angelo Water bill payment services online and over. the phone will be down temporarily this weekend for maintenance. The services will be inactive from 6 p.m. Friday to the evening of. Saturday. All forms of payment will be accepted throughout the. week, online, by mail, at the...
kksa-am.com
Crimestoppers Seeks Home Burglar – Joshua Bogue
The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted. suspect for Burglary of Habitation. His name is Joshua Bogue. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. is six-foot tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you have any information. that leads to the arrest...
Comments / 0