ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severn, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnav.com

Carjacking in Pasadena

Earlier this morning at about 3:30 Anne Arundel County. Here is what police say what happened:. The victims reported they were parked in the area of Croydon Way and Middleton Way Road when a vehicle pulled up blocking their avenue of escape. A back seat passenger exited the vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it in the direction of the victim, while the two remaining suspects remained in their vehicle. The victim got out of his vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima sedan. The suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and fled along with the vehicle that the suspects arrived in, which was described as a silver sedan with a missing front bumper. The suspects were described as black males, possibly in their early twenties, wearing all dark clothing. Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
PASADENA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severn, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Severn, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection to City homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department made an arrest in a July homicide earlier this month. Police believe 20-year-old Rakim Muhammad Jr., of Baltimore, shot and killed 33-year-old Earnest Jackson 4th. According to police, on July 26, 2022 officers responded to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue for...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Investigators are looking for the suspect who killed a Baltimore man in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. Family and friends describe Wolf as a selfless man, a dedicated volunteer counselor at a...
WASHINGTON, DC
wbrc.com

Mom wants justice for daughter allegedly shot by 9-year-old boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A Baltimore mother is grieving the loss of her 15-year-old daughter, whom police say was shot by a 9-year-old boy allegedly playing with a loaded handgun. Mother Nykerah Strawder is devastated after her 15-year-old daughter, Nykayla Strawder, was shot in the head Saturday on her porch in the Edmondson Village neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy