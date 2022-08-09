Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
wnav.com
Carjacking in Pasadena
Earlier this morning at about 3:30 Anne Arundel County. Here is what police say what happened:. The victims reported they were parked in the area of Croydon Way and Middleton Way Road when a vehicle pulled up blocking their avenue of escape. A back seat passenger exited the vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it in the direction of the victim, while the two remaining suspects remained in their vehicle. The victim got out of his vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima sedan. The suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and fled along with the vehicle that the suspects arrived in, which was described as a silver sedan with a missing front bumper. The suspects were described as black males, possibly in their early twenties, wearing all dark clothing. Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Suspect in Tyrone Walker Shooting Murder Arrested
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have announced an arrest in the murder case of...
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police
A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced. Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and...
Wanted Shooting Suspect Apprehended On Maryland Rooftop After Crashing Into Officer: Police
A wanted Maryland teen took local, state, and federal investigators on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into an off-duty police officer before being apprehended on a nearby rooftop, authorities announced. Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, whose last known address was in Baltimore City, was located and arrested on...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to City homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department made an arrest in a July homicide earlier this month. Police believe 20-year-old Rakim Muhammad Jr., of Baltimore, shot and killed 33-year-old Earnest Jackson 4th. According to police, on July 26, 2022 officers responded to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue for...
Nottingham MD
Victim assaulted in I-695 road rage incident in Fullerton, 11 storage sheds burglarized in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage incident and several other crimes that were reported this week. At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, an individual broke into a residence in the 7000-block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale (21237) via a side window. The suspect stole various tools, then fled the scene.
Man Shot in Leg And Stomach In Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man...
24-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Wednesday Morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department has announced a 24-year-old man is in critical...
Shotgun-Wielding Suspect, Two Others At Large After Armed Carjacking In Pasadena: Sheriff
Multiple suspects are on the run after an armed carjacking in Pasadena, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of the carjacking in the 3400 block of Old Crown Road around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Anne Arundel County police. The victims stated that they were parked in the...
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Hanover Smash and Grab Robbery
HANOVER, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers responded for a...
WBAL Radio
Four teens suspected to have broken into and stolen from two stores in Hanover
Anne Arundel County Police are searching for multiple suspects in two separate robberies. Police say four teens between the ages of 15 and 17 years old threw a rock into the window of a Shell gas station on Annapolis Road in Hanover around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They stole items from inside.
Fleeing Suspect Busted With PCP, Crack-Cocaine, Stolen Handgun After Baltimore Crash: Police
A fleeing suspect was captured by police in Davidsonville with a stolen handgun and large amount of drugs, authorities say. Travis Moore, 40, was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle crash in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Wbaltv.com
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Investigators are looking for the suspect who killed a Baltimore man in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. Family and friends describe Wolf as a selfless man, a dedicated volunteer counselor at a...
Police Investigating Smash and Grab in Linthicum
LINTHICUM, MD – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. officers responded for a...
wbrc.com
Mom wants justice for daughter allegedly shot by 9-year-old boy
BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A Baltimore mother is grieving the loss of her 15-year-old daughter, whom police say was shot by a 9-year-old boy allegedly playing with a loaded handgun. Mother Nykerah Strawder is devastated after her 15-year-old daughter, Nykayla Strawder, was shot in the head Saturday on her porch in the Edmondson Village neighborhood.
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
Suspect sought in Westfield Annapolis mall assault
Anne Arundel County police are asking the public to help find a suspect from an assault at Westfield Annapolis mall last week.
foxbaltimore.com
Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
37-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Upper Marlboro Monday Night
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro that claimed...
