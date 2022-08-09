Earlier this morning at about 3:30 Anne Arundel County. Here is what police say what happened:. The victims reported they were parked in the area of Croydon Way and Middleton Way Road when a vehicle pulled up blocking their avenue of escape. A back seat passenger exited the vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it in the direction of the victim, while the two remaining suspects remained in their vehicle. The victim got out of his vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima sedan. The suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and fled along with the vehicle that the suspects arrived in, which was described as a silver sedan with a missing front bumper. The suspects were described as black males, possibly in their early twenties, wearing all dark clothing. Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

PASADENA, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO