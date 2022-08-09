ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WDTV

West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Board of Education approves State Superintendent’s transfer to the Schools for the Deaf and Blind

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education approved State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to a new job. On Tuesday, the WVBOE approved Burch’s transfer to be the new superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Burch’s salary in his new position will be $142,327. Burch has been […]
woay.com

State assessment results presented to West Virginia Board of Education

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved state summative assessment results of student performance during its August meeting in Charleston. The state’s public school assessments include the West Virginia Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the WV Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. Results showed slight increases in proficiencies. However, they also provided evidence that significant work remains to increase student proficiency.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia gets a new superintendent of schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools. The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday. Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was previously superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, […]
WSAZ

West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
WOWK 13 News

How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
wchsnetwork.com

State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
WVNS

Raleigh County Schools launches new website

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh County Schools is upgrading their website with a new app, among other things. Raleigh County Schools is currently in the process of upgrading their website. An app has also been created so the website can be much easier to navigate. The app and website allow for the school district to […]
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia officially opens

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.

