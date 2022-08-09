ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Photo: Marshawn Lynch mug shot was a serious concern

Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday for suspicion of driving under the influence, and his mug shot was a serious concern. The former Seattle Seahawks running back was arrested in Las Vegas after police saw Lynch driving into curbs on the side of the road. Lynch refused a breathalyzer but had his blood drawn. He was booked into jail for DUI.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
CBS Sports

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch facing multiple charges after DUI arrest in Las Vegas

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is facing multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, after being arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. According to Las Vegas police, Lynch was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The 36-year-old was then arrested and transported to jail after police determined that he was impaired.
ClutchPoints

Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested

Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
LAS VEGAS, NV
