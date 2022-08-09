Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO