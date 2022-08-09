Read full article on original website
Related
Photo: Marshawn Lynch mug shot was a serious concern
Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday for suspicion of driving under the influence, and his mug shot was a serious concern. The former Seattle Seahawks running back was arrested in Las Vegas after police saw Lynch driving into curbs on the side of the road. Lynch refused a breathalyzer but had his blood drawn. He was booked into jail for DUI.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot
Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
Marshawn Lynch arrest gets crazier as more details emerge
It is not clear how Lynch ended up losing his front tire, but it just goes to show that he was not at all in any condition to be driving around. His mug shot photo should serve as a testament to this fact:. Witnesses tell us they saw Lynch parked...
CBS Sports
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch facing multiple charges after DUI arrest in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is facing multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, after being arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. According to Las Vegas police, Lynch was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The 36-year-old was then arrested and transported to jail after police determined that he was impaired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Video shows officers forcibly removing Marshawn Lynch from car after he failed to comply with order to exit
The body camera video generated during the arrest of former NFL running back and current Seahawks “special correspondent” has been released. And it is something. TMZ.com has posted the video. It shows Lynch being forcibly removed from the car after refusing to exit on his own. He repeatedly...
NFL・
Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract
It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Duane Brown: Former Seahawks left tackle signing with the Jets
Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is signing with the Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. The Jets were in need of a new left tackle after their starter Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending leg injury at practice a few days ago. Brown spent the last...
Yardbarker
Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested
Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
Pete Carroll showers Seahawks’ Ken Walker III with praise amid Rashaad Penny injury
The biggest worry about Seahawks running back Ken Walker III in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft was that the former Michigan State star wasn’t a three-down back because of his lack of pass-catching prowess. According to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Head Coach Reportedly Played Quarterback During Thursday's Practice
An NFL head coach reportedly spent time playing quarterback during Thursday's practice. That coach is Seattle's Pete Carroll. Carroll was the Seahawks' scout-team quarterback on Thursday, according to a report. He took it seriously, too, running a few rollouts on play-action passes. It's worth a reminder Carroll is 70 years...
