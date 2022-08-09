Read full article on original website
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
Woman Pulls Pesky Groundhog Out Of Her Car And Flings It Across A Field
Not everybody is willing to grab onto a rodent with a set of pliers. These groundhogs can be a huge pest. They reproduce quickly and tend to have huge populations if there aren’t many predators around to keep them at bay. They love to make dens in anything that...
WATCH: Bryce Canyon National Park Tourist Jumps Railing, Comes Within Inches of Falling Off Cliff
If you see a railing at Bryce Canyon or any national park, especially one protecting you from a thousand-foot fall… Don’t be this guy. Not that anyone else ever would, because look at this man. There’s no gore or violence in this capture, but be warned: it is a hard watch.
Black Bear Cools Off In Backyard Koi Pond, Gets Spooked When He Discovers The Fish
That summer heat will get to ya. This ol’ boy needed a cool off on a hot Massachusetts summer day. It’s hard to blame a black bear though, with their thick coat of jet black fur… can you imagine wearing a black fur coat in the summer?
Feeding Wild Animals Begging For Food Might Lead to Deers That Harass People 10 Years From Now
According to recent studies from University College Dublin, the practice of feeding wild animals poses a significant risk to both human and animal welfare because it may be driving the artificial selection of harassing behavior in some species. Researchers from the University of Central Florida discovered that fawns from mothers...
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor
You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
Country diary: The heat is hurrying summer towards its conclusion
Emerging from the woods at the top of the hill felt like walking on stage. Stretching before me was a glorious view of purpling heather and red-fringed bilberry spreading off downhill. The extreme heat of mid-July had left its mark: not so long as to brown things off completely, but...
