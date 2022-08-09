Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio. Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m. All […]
Columbus Schools releases opening plan to be used if strike occurs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Families across the city of Columbus are dealing with uncertainty as the start of the school year gets closer. With contract negotiations between the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association (CEA) stalled, it’s unclear what exactly classes will look like to begin the year. “It’s nerve wracking right now […]
Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. https://nbc4i.co/3vTxLZJ. Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from …. 1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, …. Families anxious about potential teacher strike. Family sweating skyrocketing electric bill. Columbus schools lay out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Confusion over DeSantis, Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?
See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
Franklinton non-profit searching for a new home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With open arms and hearts, Jericho’s Light Club has welcomed the poor and disadvantaged into its doors, offering meals and ministry to those in need. “They feel human, is the first thing that they tell us, they feel loved, they feel welcomed,” said Royal Schultz, administrator for Jericho’s Light Club, which […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Lt. Gov. Husted on texts linked to First Energy bribery scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Newly released text messages show that Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor had conversations with First Energy officials linked to the state’s nuclear bribery scandal. That scandal involved allegations that First Energy paid millions of dollars in exchange for lawmakers to pass House Bill 6, a billion-dollar buyout for nuclear plants. The buyout would […]
Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Classic for Columbus won't return in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. https://nbc4i.co/3SFSjhQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Franklin County report shows fentanyl plays role in most fatal overdoses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has released its annual overdose fatalities report, providing a snapshot of who is overdosing in Franklin County as well as the drugs involved. Fentanyl-related deaths continue to account for the majority of overdoses, but Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said her office is more frequently […]
Columbus City Schools contract talks end with no agreement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Negotiations between Ohio’s largest school district and its teachers’ union have stalled once again, with both Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association (CEA) expressing frustration with Wednesday’s lack of progress. The two sides, along with a federal mediator, met for a good part of the morning and early afternoon […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus City Schools, teachers’ union head back to negotiation table
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools are going back to the bargaining table Wednesday. An Ohio State University law professor said when it comes to bargaining, the negotiations for a new teachers’ contract have gone pretty much how she expected. “I don’t think yet we are in a place […]
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
OMAHA (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case said it’s the first time he […]
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
Sailor sunk in Pearl Harbor to be buried in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — He was the first person to be reported missing from Ross County during World War II, and he’s one of the last to come home. Musician 1st Class Joseph W. “Hope” Hoffman of Chillicothe went down with the USS Oklahoma the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. He never […]
Comments / 0