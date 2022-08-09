ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.  Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m.  All […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Schools releases opening plan to be used if strike occurs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Families across the city of Columbus are dealing with uncertainty as the start of the school year gets closer. With contract negotiations between the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association (CEA) stalled, it’s unclear what exactly classes will look like to begin the year. “It’s nerve wracking right now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. https://nbc4i.co/3vTxLZJ. Better Call 4: Heath man demands accountability from …. 1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, …. Families anxious about potential teacher strike. Family sweating skyrocketing electric bill. Columbus schools lay out...
HEATH, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?

See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklinton non-profit searching for a new home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With open arms and hearts, Jericho’s Light Club has welcomed the poor and disadvantaged into its doors, offering meals and ministry to those in need. “They feel human, is the first thing that they tell us, they feel loved, they feel welcomed,” said Royal Schultz, administrator for Jericho’s Light Club, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Dolly Parton
NBC4 Columbus

Lt. Gov. Husted on texts linked to First Energy bribery scandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Newly released text messages show that Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor had conversations with First Energy officials linked to the state’s nuclear bribery scandal. That scandal involved allegations that First Energy paid millions of dollars in exchange for lawmakers to pass House Bill 6, a billion-dollar buyout for nuclear plants. The buyout would […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Classic for Columbus won't return in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. https://nbc4i.co/3SFSjhQ.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Https#Imagination Library
NBC4 Columbus

How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools contract talks end with no agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Negotiations between Ohio’s largest school district and its teachers’ union have stalled once again, with both Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association (CEA) expressing frustration with Wednesday’s lack of progress. The two sides, along with a federal mediator, met for a good part of the morning and early afternoon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

OMAHA (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case said it’s the first time he […]
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sailor sunk in Pearl Harbor to be buried in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — He was the first person to be reported missing from Ross County during World War II, and he’s one of the last to come home. Musician 1st Class Joseph W. “Hope” Hoffman of Chillicothe went down with the USS Oklahoma the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. He never […]

