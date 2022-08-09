Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
WWMTCw
West Michigan school districts look to fill teacher positions amid nationwide shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The school year starts in just a few weeks, but a nationwide teacher shortage is leaving districts across the country scrambling to find staff. Job sites for schools in West Michigan showed many teacher vacancies. In Calhoun County, Battle Creek Public Schools had 34 teacher position...
abc57.com
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo
There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
LodgeHouse could open by month’s end to help Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 60-unit, low-barrier affordable housing building being designed to help unhoused members of the Kalamazoo community is inching closer to opening its doors to residents. Located at 1211 S. Westnedge Ave. in the city’s Vine neighborhood, the former Knights Inn motel — now LodgeHouse — was...
jack1065.com
City of Kalamazoo to receive $1 million grant for its Northside Lead Replacement Program
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While an official public announcement and community celebration is set to take place at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, word has come that the City of Kalamazoo is receiving a $1 million grant for the Kalamazoo Northside Lead Replacement Program. The grant awarding ceremony will take...
Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival to be held August 10-13
The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival is returning for Summer 2022. The festival will be held from Wednesday, August 10-Saturday, August 13.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
Local businesses weigh safety, bathroom availability in wake of public urination decriminalization
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Kalamazoo City Commission’s recent decision to decriminalize urination and defecation in public has drawn the ire of some local business owners and brought the question, “Where can you relieve yourself downtown?” to the forefront. In downtown Kalamazoo, options include public restrooms inside the Kalamazoo...
wgvunews.org
GR City Commission gives marijuana businesses until the end of the year to honor written promise
With a number of marijuana businesses in violation of Grand Rapids’ cannabis social equity program, the city commission voted Tuesday to give dispensaries until the end of the year to comply—or run the risk of losing their license. Back in 2019, the city of Grand Rapids created the...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
WWMTCw
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
Bike Wave barriers installed in Kalamazoo to protect bicycle lane
KALAMAZOO, MI -- There is a new wave in town, designed to increase safety and keep cars out of the bike lane. The new Bike Wave barrier was installed recently along West Lovell Street to protect a dedicated bicycle lane as part of the city of Kalamazoo’s ongoing efforts to increase pedestrian safety and add more pedestrian-friendly features to its streets network.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year
Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
abc57.com
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
