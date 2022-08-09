ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Chalkbeat

NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children

New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
longisland.com

Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
longisland.com

Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities

The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
CBS New York

Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
FOX43.com

Yes, you probably received a polio vaccination as a child

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported a case of polio in a Rockland County resident on July 21, 2022, marking the first case in the U.S. in nearly a decade. Health officials in the state are now warning of “potential community spread” of the virus based on...
townofgoshen.org

The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

The New York State (NYS) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are administered through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).This assistance is targeted at low income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information regarding LIHWAP please visit the LIHWAP website at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.
Daily Voice

Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
suffolkcountyny.gov

Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing

Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.
longislandadvance.net

Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features

The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
suffolkcountyny.gov

Mosquito Spraying for Adult Mosquitoes on August 9,10 & 11, 2022

Weather permitting; the Suffolk County Department of Public Works will treat sections of the following communities as part of its ongoing annual efforts to control adult mosquitoes. The following treatments are for Vector Control:. ------------------------------------------------------------------- Approximate location(s): Davis Park and Point O’Woods on Fire Island. Sites to be treated:...
