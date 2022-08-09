Read full article on original website
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
NBC New York
$5,000 Offered for Person ‘Endangering the Public' in Long Island Lynx Mayhem
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious. The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx. The lynx in...
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children
New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
longisland.com
Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th
The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
longisland.com
Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities
The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
FOX43.com
Yes, you probably received a polio vaccination as a child
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported a case of polio in a Rockland County resident on July 21, 2022, marking the first case in the U.S. in nearly a decade. Health officials in the state are now warning of “potential community spread” of the virus based on...
townofgoshen.org
The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
The New York State (NYS) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are administered through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).This assistance is targeted at low income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information regarding LIHWAP please visit the LIHWAP website at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.
NBC New York
Fake ‘I Need Help' Scheme Targets Women Shopping at Long Island Costcos: Cops
At least 10 shoppers have been robbed in Costco and Bed & Bath parking lots in five different Long Island communities in the last month by people pretending to need to help, Suffolk County police said Thursday as they revealed the apparent scheme. The most recent case in the pattern...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
suffolkcountyny.gov
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there...
longislandadvance.net
Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features
The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
Person fatally struck by Ronkonkoma-bound LIRR train
A person was fatally struck by a Ronkonkoma-bound Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday night.
suffolkcountyny.gov
Mosquito Spraying for Adult Mosquitoes on August 9,10 & 11, 2022
Weather permitting; the Suffolk County Department of Public Works will treat sections of the following communities as part of its ongoing annual efforts to control adult mosquitoes. The following treatments are for Vector Control:. ------------------------------------------------------------------- Approximate location(s): Davis Park and Point O’Woods on Fire Island. Sites to be treated:...
Mather Hospital Emergency Department earns national award for exceptional care
Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson was one of 29 hospitals nationwide to receive the Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award in July for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research. “The ENA Lantern Award is a display of all the hard work and innovation that the...
