Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Chiefs' Defense Got Boost At Training Camp On Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs activated cornerback Rashad Fenton off the physically unable to perform list for training camp practice on Tuesday. Fenton opened up training camp on the PUP list due to a shoulder injury but is now back on the field for the Chiefs — providing a much-needed boost for the team's secondary unit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 8-13-2022

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears will get their legs warm as they meet in preseason action at Soldier Field. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Bears prediction and pick.  The preseason is always a tricky animal. Teams are attempting to get their feet wet while not revealing their full deck […] The post NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 8-13-2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling

The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Soldier Field turf in poor condition ahead of Chiefs' preseason opener vs. Bears

The turf at Soldier Field looks like it could be a problem during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The grass at Soldier Field has long been a problem, with players complaining of issues keeping their footing. At the Bears Family Fest on Tuesday, August 9th, it was clear that the franchise hasn’t exactly made any strides in improving the turf conditions. Reporters in attendance got a look at the playing surface firsthand and they didn’t exactly report that the field was in tip-top shape.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Colts Release Offensive Lineman Jason Spriggs

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that they have released veteran offensive lineman Jason Spriggs. The Colts signed Spriggs on June 10, and since training camp started he has been the second-team right guard, and was listed as the second-team left guard on the team's initial depth chart. Spriggs was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Broncos 'Taking Care' of Foot Injury to RB Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Wednesday's training camp practice with — and is being evaluated for — a foot injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed. “We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good," Hackett told reporters. "He’s another one of those...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers […] The post The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Has Brutally Honest Admission On Carson Wentz History

There've been some concerning reports coming out of Washington Commanders training camp regarding the play of newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz. The former No. 2 overall pick has been taking some serious heat for his lack of accuracy during the 2022 preseason — raising some significant concerns for fans of the Washington squad.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Texans acquire TE Adam Shaheen from Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans on Tuesday. The Dolphins also sent a seventh-round draft pick in 2023 to the Texans and received a sixth-rounder in 2023 from Houston. Shaheen, 27, caught 12 passes for 110 yards in 12 games (seven starts) for Miami...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts The Dolphins, Texans Trade News

A trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans was about to happen until it didn't. The Dolphins were going to send tight end Adam Shaheen to the Texans but it fell through after Shaheen failed his physical. He'll now have to stay in Miami. Shaheen was set to be...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room

The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Texans QB Will Reportedly Miss Preseason Opener After Positive Test

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen missed practice tonight after testing positive for COVID-19, per FOX26's Mark Berman. As a result, Allen will miss the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Earlier tonight, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Allen was not at practice due to "personal reasons" and would not be playing Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX

