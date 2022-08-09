WSU-Vancouver’s Titan VanCoug corpse flower expected to bloom for a second time this month
VANCOUVER, Wash. ( KOIN ) — Washington State University’s Vancouver location announced Tuesday that one of their four rare corpse flowers is expected to bloom for a second time this month.
WSU said they are expecting their ‘Titan VanCoug’ flower to bloom between Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. It was planted in 2002 and reportedly smells like a rotten corpse.Tigard Police ‘blitz’ at Fred Meyer ends with accused shoplifters arrested
New growth was reported from the flower in early July, and by mid-July, it was 2.5 inches tall. According to WSU, it became apparent that the flower was setting a bloom, not a leaf-wider circumference and an uneven, bulging side.
By Aug. 3, the flower grew to 34 inches, and the college was able to confirm that a bloom would be coming in the near future.

