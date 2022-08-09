Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Animal Torture now wanted in a new case
DUNLAP, Ill. – Nicholas Prince remains a wanted man. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. The man wanted on a felony Animal Torture charge after a social media video allegedly showed him throwing and beating a dog, is now also wanted for Violating an Order of Protection.
1470 WMBD
Rossi pleads not guilty to federal mail fraud charges
PEORIA, Ill. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Labs may have violated a condition of his pre-trial release. Aaron Rossi was in federal court in Peoria Thursday afternoon via video conference, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of charges filed against him last month, accusing him of mail fraud, in addition to counts of filing a false tax return he already faced.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested as part of Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery in Peoria. That’s what Peoria Police says was the major development in another special enforcement detail that was part of Chief Eric Echevarria’s anti-violence initiative. Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday,...
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
PPD: Officer uninjured, driver hospitalized after crash with patrol car
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a traffic crash that involved a Peoria Police officer. PPD says it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street. A car reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and then...
1470 WMBD
Peoria School Resource Officers to work with Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – You may soon see some of the school resource officers in Peoria District 150 responding to incidents happening outside school grounds. That’s part of a new memorandum of understanding being reached between Peoria Police, and Peoria Public Schools — especially as it relates to things like curfew violations.
1470 WMBD
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
1470 WMBD
Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Applications being accepted for Peoria County’s Citizen Leadership Academy
PEORIA, Ill. — Interested in learning about your local government from the inside out?. The City of Peoria and Peoria County are giving residents an opportunity again to sign up for the Citizens Leadership Academy. The County’s Gretchen Pearsall shares some of the things you’ll see. “You’ll...
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council approves Friendship House expansion
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is giving its blessing to an expansion of Friendship House. The council this week approved the expansion as a special use, in Council Member Tim Riggenbach’s newly-redrawn Third District. “This is a classic example of their simple project of expanding the...
1470 WMBD
City Council approves violence prevention grant program
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is okaying providing violence prevention grants to community organizations — this, after rejecting the funding that would have gone to one Illinois-based group to study the city’s violence problem. Council members Tuesday night okayed the Violence Prevention Program guidelines, an...
1470 WMBD
City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
Comments / 0