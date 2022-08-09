ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

1470 WMBD

Man charged with Animal Torture now wanted in a new case

DUNLAP, Ill. – Nicholas Prince remains a wanted man. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. The man wanted on a felony Animal Torture charge after a social media video allegedly showed him throwing and beating a dog, is now also wanted for Violating an Order of Protection.
DUNLAP, IL
1470 WMBD

Rossi pleads not guilty to federal mail fraud charges

PEORIA, Ill. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Labs may have violated a condition of his pre-trial release. Aaron Rossi was in federal court in Peoria Thursday afternoon via video conference, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of charges filed against him last month, accusing him of mail fraud, in addition to counts of filing a false tax return he already faced.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile arrested as part of Anti-Violence Initiative detail

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery in Peoria. That’s what Peoria Police says was the major development in another special enforcement detail that was part of Chief Eric Echevarria’s anti-violence initiative. Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Person shot overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria School Resource Officers to work with Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. – You may soon see some of the school resource officers in Peoria District 150 responding to incidents happening outside school grounds. That’s part of a new memorandum of understanding being reached between Peoria Police, and Peoria Public Schools — especially as it relates to things like curfew violations.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief

PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word

BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
BARTONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria City Council approves Friendship House expansion

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is giving its blessing to an expansion of Friendship House. The council this week approved the expansion as a special use, in Council Member Tim Riggenbach’s newly-redrawn Third District. “This is a classic example of their simple project of expanding the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

City Council approves violence prevention grant program

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is okaying providing violence prevention grants to community organizations — this, after rejecting the funding that would have gone to one Illinois-based group to study the city’s violence problem. Council members Tuesday night okayed the Violence Prevention Program guidelines, an...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
PEORIA, IL

