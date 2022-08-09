ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Delaney Oyster House: Snapper ceviche

For Shamil Velazquez, it all started with grandmother. Not just his own grandmother, whom he watched cook in her kitchen while growing up in Puerto Rico, but also Lao Gan Ma — a Chinese chili sauce that translates into “Old Grandmother,” and which always filled the house with chili and spice aromas whenever it was used.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Last Call#Food Drink
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Police should join solicitor's effort to weed out bad cases, focus on big ones

Could a study that set out to tackle racial disparities in our criminal justice system end up reducing the six-year court backlog that is contributing to a sense of revolving-door injustice and lawlessness in Charleston?. That’s the intriguing promise of a commonsense we-can’t-believe-this-isn’t-already-being-done program that 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

European-influenced bakeshop coming to Charleston's King Street this fall

Food and beverage industry pandemic pivots continue to lead to new and exciting business ventures that stray from the traditional restaurant model. Chefs are leaning into curated experiences, pop-ups are more prevalent than in 2020 and takeout-reliant establishments are allowing small spots to open without the strain of hiring a large staff.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Thursday night assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another person was injured in a Thursday night assault on James Island. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the woods behind 1231 Folly Road around 8:22 a.m. Thursday night. Officer located a 34-year-old...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

CALLOWAY, Sylvia Joan, 65, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. GARRETT, William, 96, of McClellanville died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. HEZEKIAH, Sandra Jean, 71, of James Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MAINO, Lismore Thomas Jr., 85, of Mount...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November

MONCKS CORNER — The penny tax in Berkeley County will officially be back on the ballot in November. The one-cent sales tax referendum, which is a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny sales tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Berkeley County. Though Berkeley officials announced the plan to ask voters to continue the program last year, County Council voted unanimously in favor of putting the penny tax back on the ballot in a special meeting Aug. 8, making the move official.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 injured following assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that left one person dead and another injured in a wooded area off Folly Road late Wednesday evening. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot off Folly Road just before 8:30 p.m. regarding an assault that was in progress involving a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant advances strict noise regulations, but could make changes

MOUNT PLEASANT — After months of debate and a 90-day trial run, strict new rules aimed at keeping town residents from being bothered by noise have received initial approval. Some Town Council members and residents remain unsatisfied, however, and the proposed rules are expected to change before they are finally adopted. At issue is whether they are too tough, or not enough.
WCBD Count on 2

1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy