The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Changes to Charleston's late-night scene seem sensible. Others should take note.
Those who have lived in Charleston for more than a decade have watched upper King Street evolve from a sleepy, historic commercial district to one of South Carolina's hottest late-night party spots. This change has brought increased vitality to the street and more revenue into city coffers, but it also...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to review updated requirements for late night businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Certain Charleston businesses may soon have to meet specific standards to continue operating late at night. The city has been working on updates to its late-night establishment ordinance since last fall. The city defines a late-night establishment as any business that serves alcohol and operates past...
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
live5news.com
City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved. Robert Summerfield, who is...
The Post and Courier
Delaney Oyster House: Snapper ceviche
For Shamil Velazquez, it all started with grandmother. Not just his own grandmother, whom he watched cook in her kitchen while growing up in Puerto Rico, but also Lao Gan Ma — a Chinese chili sauce that translates into “Old Grandmother,” and which always filled the house with chili and spice aromas whenever it was used.
Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Police should join solicitor's effort to weed out bad cases, focus on big ones
Could a study that set out to tackle racial disparities in our criminal justice system end up reducing the six-year court backlog that is contributing to a sense of revolving-door injustice and lawlessness in Charleston?. That’s the intriguing promise of a commonsense we-can’t-believe-this-isn’t-already-being-done program that 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson...
The Post and Courier
European-influenced bakeshop coming to Charleston's King Street this fall
Food and beverage industry pandemic pivots continue to lead to new and exciting business ventures that stray from the traditional restaurant model. Chefs are leaning into curated experiences, pop-ups are more prevalent than in 2020 and takeout-reliant establishments are allowing small spots to open without the strain of hiring a large staff.
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Thursday night assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another person was injured in a Thursday night assault on James Island. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the woods behind 1231 Folly Road around 8:22 a.m. Thursday night. Officer located a 34-year-old...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
CALLOWAY, Sylvia Joan, 65, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. GARRETT, William, 96, of McClellanville died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel. HEZEKIAH, Sandra Jean, 71, of James Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MAINO, Lismore Thomas Jr., 85, of Mount...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November
MONCKS CORNER — The penny tax in Berkeley County will officially be back on the ballot in November. The one-cent sales tax referendum, which is a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny sales tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Berkeley County. Though Berkeley officials announced the plan to ask voters to continue the program last year, County Council voted unanimously in favor of putting the penny tax back on the ballot in a special meeting Aug. 8, making the move official.
1 dead, 1 injured following assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that left one person dead and another injured in a wooded area off Folly Road late Wednesday evening. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot off Folly Road just before 8:30 p.m. regarding an assault that was in progress involving a […]
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant advances strict noise regulations, but could make changes
MOUNT PLEASANT — After months of debate and a 90-day trial run, strict new rules aimed at keeping town residents from being bothered by noise have received initial approval. Some Town Council members and residents remain unsatisfied, however, and the proposed rules are expected to change before they are finally adopted. At issue is whether they are too tough, or not enough.
live5news.com
Fire Fighters Association says Goose Creek policy “jeopardizes public safety”
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - There is a new policy to make sure there are enough Goose Creek firefighters to respond to calls. It is a minimum staffing requirement of 12 members per 24-hour shift. This policy became effective over the last week and now the Professional Fire Fighters of...
1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
