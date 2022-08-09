MONCKS CORNER — The penny tax in Berkeley County will officially be back on the ballot in November. The one-cent sales tax referendum, which is a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny sales tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Berkeley County. Though Berkeley officials announced the plan to ask voters to continue the program last year, County Council voted unanimously in favor of putting the penny tax back on the ballot in a special meeting Aug. 8, making the move official.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO