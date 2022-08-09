Don more than a pair of functional boxer briefs when you wear the Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men. Made by ex-Tesla employees, they not only feature a SpaceX theme but also include design concepts inspired by space tech. Available in just 2 sizes, they adapt to changing body shapes for comfort. Moreover, the front side of the boxer briefs has 3D-printed Braille so everyone knows which side is the front. Additionally, these 100% digital native boxer briefs adapt to all situations, letting you focus on what inspires you—not what bothers you. Boasting incredible breathability, the UltraBreathe material blends elasticity, airflow, and comfort. Then, the Wair Mk1 offer ultra-stretch abilities by merging 6 sizes into 2 to fit all body types and weight changes. Finally, they went through an AI FIT modeling process to simulate body heat distribution and ensure optimal ventilation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO