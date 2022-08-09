Read full article on original website
ForConstructionPros.com
On-Time & Under Budget: Optimize Project Success With BIM & Field Technologies
Today’s construction projects are more complicated than ever, and a project’s success relies heavily on its attention to detail and the coordination of various moving parts. With every small oversight or clash in the design process having a substantial impact on the overall schedule, it’s no wonder that over 80% of all construction projects run longer than anticipated. Reducing these delays is no easy feat, but with an accurate, constructible model, contractors everywhere are doing just that. By leveraging constructible building information model (BIM) data alongside field technologies like robotic total stations, 3D scanners, and mixed or augmented reality (AR), contractors are not only able to identify issues early but can improve the design and execution of the project in real time.
dronedj.com
An inside look at Amazon’s drone delivery system, flight-testing facilities
As it prepares to bring free Prime Air drone deliveries to customers in California and Texas, Amazon is offering an inside look at how its drone delivery system works. A new video released by the company shows rigorous flight tests being conducted at one of its facilities in Oregon. Amazon’s...
ForConstructionPros.com
Lightning eMotors Launches Mobile EV Charger
Lightning eMotors announced the unveiling of its second-generation lightning mobile chargers for commercial and consumer electric vehicles (EV). The mobile DC fast charger offers deployment of charging capabilities where static charging stations are not possible or insufficient. Designed to accommodate a number of use cases, these chargers benefit fleets without the constraints associated with installing static charging stations.
New Mercedes Infotainment Will Be Powered By Mobile Game Software
Mercedes partnered with Unity Technology on the Vision EQXX's infotainment. MB.OS will be available from 2024 as a replacement for MBUX. Enhanced visuals, augmented reality, and "digital butlers" will become part of the in-car experience. Cars are, now more than ever, an extension of our homes and mobile devices. Much...
Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men have a design inspired by SpaceX and space tech
Don more than a pair of functional boxer briefs when you wear the Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men. Made by ex-Tesla employees, they not only feature a SpaceX theme but also include design concepts inspired by space tech. Available in just 2 sizes, they adapt to changing body shapes for comfort. Moreover, the front side of the boxer briefs has 3D-printed Braille so everyone knows which side is the front. Additionally, these 100% digital native boxer briefs adapt to all situations, letting you focus on what inspires you—not what bothers you. Boasting incredible breathability, the UltraBreathe material blends elasticity, airflow, and comfort. Then, the Wair Mk1 offer ultra-stretch abilities by merging 6 sizes into 2 to fit all body types and weight changes. Finally, they went through an AI FIT modeling process to simulate body heat distribution and ensure optimal ventilation.
The Verge
Amazon sold unauthorized mole removers, and the FDA isn’t happy about it
Unauthorized mole and skin tag removers sold on Amazon put the company in the crosshairs of the Food and Drug Administration, which sent a warning letter to the retail giant this month asking that it remove the products from its website. There are no authorized over-the-counter drugs that remove moles...
The Verge
Microsoft open sources its 3D emoji to let creators remix and customize them
Microsoft is open sourcing more than 1,500 of its 3D emoji, making them free for creators to remix and build upon. Almost all of Microsoft’s 1,538 emoji library will be available on Figma and GitHub starting today in a move that Microsoft hopes will encourage more creativity and inclusivity in the emoji space.
The Verge
Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s ‘manslaughtering’ Full Self-Driving vehicles
Ralph Nader, a former presidential candidate and nationally recognized consumer protection advocate, called on federal regulators to recall Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) driver-assist feature, calling its deployment “one of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades.”. Nader, who first came to...
CARS・
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Discord From Launching at Startup and Searching for Updates on WIndows
Discord's desktop client launches and checks for updates at Windows startup, which can be annoying for users. This happens because Discord adds an update process to the startup folder during installation, and its settings are configured to launch the app at Windows startup. If you're tired of Discord launching and...
Recommended Websites to Practice Selenium and Test Automation
I am working as a software test engineer since 2010. Selenium was very new when I migrated to selenium. My journey started with Selenium 1 and Selenium IDE. I do not know when I transited from Selenium 1 to Selenium WebDriver. And now we use Appium to test mobile apps.
The Verge
Meta’s Portal finds new life as a productivity tool
As the corporate world embraces its work-from-home future, Meta is doubling down on turning its line of smart displays into ultimate video calling devices. This week, the company announced its $349 Portal Plus (second-gen) and $199 Portal Go can now do extra work as a second display for your Mac or PC thanks to new support for the Duet Display app.
dronedj.com
New Gremsy drone gimbal for mapping, surveying can lift up to 9kg
Gremsy, one of the most popular developers of camera gimbal stabilizers for drones, has announced its latest product, the Aevo heavy-lift carbon gimbal. According to the company, Aevo comes with the highest payload capacity ever (9kg) for industrial applications. With a camera cage measuring 230x195x200mm, Gremsy Aevo can lift most...
The Verge
Amazon is getting into mental health care with a Ginger partnership
Amazon is everywhere: in the doctor’s office, in people’s homes, in their shopping carts, and now — in their therapist’s office, too. Amazon’s virtual healthcare program, Amazon Care, now includes a partnership with mental health company Ginger, according to an Amazon Care webpage. The new offerings were first reported by Insider.
The Verge
California aims to score big in the race for offshore wind
California has set a hella ambitious goal to build up its offshore wind industry. The Golden State is aiming to reach 25,000 megawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2045, about as much as all of Europe has today. The target set by the California Energy Commission on Wednesday is the...
Water Board: Boeing must meet stringent cleanup standards at Santa Susana Field Lab site
The Boeing Company will be required to prove stormwater runoff is no longer polluted and human health and the environment is no longer at risk after completing cleanup at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in southeastern Ventura County, according to a memorandum of understanding unanimously approved by the Los Angeles Regional Water Control Board.The former field laboratory, which spans 2,850 acres about 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, was once the site of research, development and testing of rocket engines, small-scale nuclear reactors and chemical lasers. All industrial activity at the site ended in 2006, but radionuclides and other contaminants...
Phys.org
Teaching computational maker skills through gaming
The early stages of teaching maker skills, such as digital fabrication, typically involve simple exercises like laser cutting or 3D printing basic shapes and objects. In our hyperconnected, hyperstimulated world, this learning activity can feel a bit underwhelming—a sentiment that caused Dishita Turakhia, an MIT Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science and an affiliate of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), to re-imagine the learning pipeline in the pursuit of keeping students interested, inspired, and empowered. Together with colleagues including MIT Professor Stefanie Mueller, Turakhia has since developed a new system to teach computational making that lets kids fabricate their favorite characters straight from digital games.
The Verge
Acura’s first electric SUV will have one of the brightest EV grilles yet
Acura teased its first electric vehicle Thursday, and the grille alone is worth taking note of. The Acura Precision concept, which will make its public debut on August 18th during Monterey Car Week, has one of the most outlandishly bright LED grilles that I’ve ever seen on an EV (and I’ve seen a few).
CARS・
KuCoin Wallet Integrates 1inch For Implementing Native Swap Function
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered into a partnership with the 1inch DeFi data aggregator protocol to enable native swaps for its global users at the lowest prices across all decentralized exchange platforms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005347/en/ KuCoin Wallet Integrates 1inch For Implementing Native Swap Function (Graphic: Business Wire)
300 Japanese stores will be reshelved by robot arms next month
Meet TX-SCARA, whose job is far less terrifying than its name implies. TelexistenceTelexistence's TX-SCARA is designed to fill Japan's labor shortage, but its implications are much larger than that.
The Windows Club
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
