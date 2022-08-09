ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton nonprofit holding free school supply giveaway

By Kelley King
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton nonprofit is helping students get prepared for going back to school.

This is the 15th year the Dayton Fellowship Club has hosted a back-to-school giveaway. It comes at a time when school supply lists have gotten longer and everything has gotten more expensive.

A picnic and school supply giveaway will be held Friday, August 12 at McIntosh Park from noon until 3 p.m.

Students and their families can come by for free food and free school supplies, donated by sponsors and community members.

“We understand the struggles that the community is going through, and if this can be a little bridge to helping them get through the school year, the young people, that’s what we want to do,” said Alan Walder, Dayton Fellowship Club founding member.

Walder estimates they’ll see between 400 and 500 people with a high percentage battling addiction or coping with financial stress.

“When we see them at the school supply giveaway, later we start seeing them in recovery,” said Walder. “So you’ll be a witness to somebody becoming better. And these resources help people become better, productive citizens.”

Anyone can attend the giveaway. In order to receive free school supplies, children must be present.

