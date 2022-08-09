Read full article on original website
Back to school: Recruiting substitutes, retaining teachers
ABILENE, Texas — You might have heard about teacher shortages across the state with a new school year right around the corner. It turns out many districts are also short on substitute teachers, too. We checked with Abilene ISD to find out where they stand. After substitute teaching for...
Abilene ISD hopes to keep students safe with secure entries
ABILENE, Texas — With the new school year starting next week, safety is at the top of the curriculum. Since 2013, Abilene Independent School District has implemented several safety measures to prevent unwelcome entry to schools throughout the district. We spoke with the Associate Superintendent of Operations Scott McLean...
Abilene Independent School District upgrades HVAC units
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Independent School District has been working on an HVAC project throughout the summer— changing A/C units for many of the schools in the district. AISD Associate Superintendent for Operations Scott McLean says the change was necessary. The new units installed are more efficient and quieter— which can lessen distractions in the classroom, he says.
Back to school routines making a comeback
ABILENE, Texas — With back-to-school time quickly approaching, school routines are making a comeback. For many parents, that means preparing children for earlier nights, setting that alarm again, and making sure the little ones have all the school supplies they need. A mom of three, Teresa Villarreal is preparing...
Building healthy back to school habits
ABILENE, Texas — Setting up your child for a successful school year means more than just brushing up on reading and writing. Healthy habits like sleep are necessary for everyone - students, teachers and parents. Dr. Nikki Jones, a family medicine physician at Hendrick Health, says between now and when school starts is the time to adjust for bedtime and wake up time.
Registration opens for ‘Sisters in Fire,’ learning event for Abilene girls with interest in firefighting
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Calling all Abilene teen girls with an interest in wildfire and emergency response! Registration is now open for the Sisters in Fire learning experience. The one-day camp event is open to girls in grades between 7th and 12th. Sisters in Fire will be led by Texas’ top women leaders in wildland […]
Downtown Abilene business to be renovated back to its glory days through TIRZ grant, how your business can get help
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene businesses could be getting a major financial boost for façade improvements from the City of Abilene, matching grants up to $15,000. However, it’s up to City Council to extend the life of those funds and programming. It’s been a focal point for the City of Abilene to renovate, revitalize […]
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
The Ranch Rover: Haskell cattle rancher invents autonomous feeder
HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We’re all familiar with the Mars Rover, climbing over the red rocks and craters in space. Now, there is a new rover closer to home, riding through the dusty pastures deep in Haskell County. Driving down the backroads in Haskell County, gravel and dust being flung up, you would not expect […]
Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
GALLERY: Abilene State Park suffers fallen trees & other damages following Tuesday evening storm
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Following Tuesday evening’s storm, a couple reports were made citing significant damage to structures and trees. The Abilene State Park was no exception. Take a look at these pictures posted to the Abilene State Park’s Facebook page: Click here to launch Big Country Homepage’s interactive weather radar.
Crews battle two alarm fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out a home early this morning around 1:00am in Abilene. According to a press release, the Abilene Fire Department arrived to the 800 Block of Hickory Street to find a single story home showing heavy smoke and flames. Crews immediately began work on the exterior of the home and second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby structures.
Fire crews battling grassfire in rain near Abilene Airport
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department is currently on scene of a grassfire near the Abilene Airport. The flames started just after ran began falling in the area. KTXS is on the way to the scene and will update you once more information is released. Track crime, special...
Motorcyclist dies following evening crash in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating a fatal crash that took place last night around 9pm at the intersection of Five Points Business Park Rd. and the 400 block of Arnold Blvd. According to a press release, Joseph Grumbles, 33, of Abilene, was headed south in a 1994...
UPDATE: Boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital. UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Abilene Police told KTAB/KRBC the call of a car versus pedestrian came through just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. It took place at the […]
Abilene man pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2021 murder
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man will spend the next 50 years in prison for murder. Today, Fernando Gallegos plead guilty to murder in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Joseph Rogers in 2021. Rogers was stabbed in the neck in the alley of a home in the 1700 Block...
Abilene Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (10:10 a.m. Aug. 11): The Abilene Police Department has released the name of the motorcyclist who died as a result of a Wednesday evening crash. Joseph Grumbles, 33, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at an Abilene hospital early Thursday morning, the APD said. ORIGINAL STORY:...
Crime Reports: Abilene man found with 6 bank cards with different names on each during traffic stop
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying infoA victim […]
Taylor County Sheriff's Office making public aware of scammer pretending to be deputy
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is making the public aware of a phone scam that is circulating in the area. According to a social media post, the Sheriff's Office has been receiving reports about people receiving calls from someone who is pretending to be a deputy with the TCSO.
