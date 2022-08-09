Read full article on original website
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
RISPCA makes 4 animal cruelty arrests
It was the third arrest this year for one of the suspects.
Driver cited in crash that killed beloved gardener
The driver who hit and killed an elderly woman in Providence over the weekend with his car has been cited, according to authorities.
Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Police Search for Fairhaven Store Smash and Grab Suspect
FAIRHAVEN — Police are searching for a suspect who broke a window and took items from the Euro at Phoenix store in Fairhaven Village on Thursday morning. In a release, police said the man broke the window of the 24 Center St. store between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Thursday before helping himself to a few items that were within reach.
West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager
Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
EG Woman Guilty of Fraud Barred From Working as Therapist
Sarah Cavanaugh had started working as a social worker again. East Greenwich resident Sarah Cavanaugh, who pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Providence to a raft of fraud charges for posing as a Marine veteran to gain access more than $250,000 from veteran-related charities, has also been prohibited from seeking work as a social worker. This came about after she was found to have served as a therapist as recently as July 21, weeks after she agreed to plead guilty to charges related to her work as a social worker.
Block Island names retired state police veteran as next interim chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Walter “Chip” Anderson has been named Block Island’s interim police chief. Anderson will be taking over for Capt. Peter Chabot who has served as the interim chief since late June. Chabot will be returning to his role with state police. Anderson...
Multiple arrests made after fights on Block Island Ferry
NARAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) - The Block Island Ferry in Rhode Island was a crime scene on Tuesday morning. Police boarded the boat on Monday night after eyewitnesses reported that a major fight broke out on it. Rhode Island state police arrested seven people in the investigation. Five of them were...
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
