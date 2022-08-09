ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

LETTER: Strange times

A point in fact. Wyoming State Legislature virtually denied home owners property tax relief money. Application stated a home worth ($133,000.00) one hundred and thirty three thousand dollars you personally do not qualify. Do not proceed. A matter of fact. Where will that excess money go?. Common sense the common...
Public Notice

Applications for nomination for the SCHOOL BOARD are now available at the Johnson County Clerk’s office. Filing dates are August 10, through August 29, 2022. There will be Four (4) trustees At-Large each for a Four-year term to be elected at the General Election. Vicki Edelman. Johnson County Clerk.
Patriot Conservatives account garnished to pay sanctions

Eight months after Fourth Judicial Court Judge William Edelman dismissed a libel lawsuit filed by the Patriot Conservatives of Johnson County PAC against the Buffalo Bulletin, the case has finally concluded after the PAC’s bank account was garnished to pay court-ordered sanctions. Chris Wages, attorney for the defendants, said...
LETTER: Fed up with barking dogs

Hello Buffalo dog owners…. City ordinances sec 4-17.2. Barking/howling and noisy animals, states that it is unlawful to be owner of such animal. No person shall own or keep that makes continued or repeated barking or howling or other noises in excessive, continuous or untimely fashion that otherwise disturbs the peace of others.
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C.

THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C., has immediate opening for the position of Receptionist/Secretary. This position includes answering a multi-line telephone system, receiving clients, scheduling appointments, maintaining extensive filing system, handling mail, correspondence as directed and other duties as needed. Experience in Microsoft Office a plus. Please forward resume to 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, (307) 684-2248. v32-2b.
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court

A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
PHOTO GALLERY: Johnson County Fair and Rodeo

The sound of livestock filled the air and dust flew last week during the Johnson County Fair and Rodeo. Residents from all across the county gathered in Buffalo for the annual event. The Bulletin was there to capture the fai big and small and we've gathered many of those moments here.
Recycling center: Drink from a can

Molson Coors Beverage Co., located nearly 400 miles away on Colorado’s Front Range, is the only destination for Buffalo’s recycled glass products. And the Buffalo-Johnson County Recycling Center, operated by the Recycling Center Joint Powers Board, has had a difficult time finding a way to get it there for roughly a year, according to Bill Ostheimer, the recycling board’s chairman.
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Police continue search for knife-wielding suspect in Fox Park break-in

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A break-in previously reported near Fox Park is under investigation as an aggravated robbery with the search continuing for a suspect who threatened a woman with a knife, police said Thursday. The incident was reported by a 65-year-old female resident of Kirk Street, who called the...
Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Big Horn Mountain Area In Johnson County

Anyone traveling, visiting, camping or hiking in the Big Horn Mountains this weekend, should be prepared for excessive rain, and dangerous conditions near waterways. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood watch for the eastern Big Horn Mountains in Johnson County. The watch is in effect from...
