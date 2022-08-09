ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

By Finn Hoogensen
 2 days ago

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said.

The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 from Chase Bank and placed it in his right pocket, police said. Two thieves came up from behind and stole the money from his pocket, then fled the area on foot.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery, police said.

The NYPD shared surveillance images (pictured above) of the two suspect obtained from the scene of the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

E J
2d ago

That poor elderly lady was right in the mix of drugs addiction and homeless people, I really wish that they don't go by themselves. They used to have A SENIORS CITIZENS VAN take them to cash their checks and go to the bank with security, at her ages she was a easy mark, I pray to GOD that they get the punk, I guess he doesn't have a mother or grandmother or elderly families members. We all got to get old and remember what goes around comes around, and do on to others as you will have others do on to you. But Remember GOD SEE 👀 ALL, and he HOLD ALL OUR FAITH IN HIS HANDS ✋️ 🙏 🙌.

Christina Shaw
2d ago

I really wish these older folks would learn how to take somebody with them to the ATM or the bank. they are prime victims. the suspect knows they can't fight back so what better person to rob? Hopefully, karma finds this guy and takes care of him

PIX11

PIX11

