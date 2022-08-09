Read full article on original website
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Plane crashes into pickup truck on 91 Freeway in Corona, bursts into flames
A single-engine airplane crashed into a pickup truck on the 91 Freeway in Corona and then burst into flames, authorities said.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
foxla.com
Pilot, passenger uninjured after plane crashes onto 91 Freeway in Corona
A small plane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona Tuesday afternoon, sparking a fire and bringing traffic to a standstill. The pilot and his passenger were able to get out unharmed.
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
L.A. Weekly
S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
foxla.com
Rail car leak prompts evacuation orders, freeway closure in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail car leak has shut down a section of the 215 Freeway and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in Riverside County. Officials with Cal Fire said around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports about...
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
foxla.com
Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crashing into Mar Vista home, her rep says
LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche's injuries are so severe that her inner circles appear to be bracing for the worst. According to Heche's representative, the actress suffered a "catastrophic brain injuries" from last week's crash in Mar Vista. Heche is not expected to survive, according to her representative. Heche's...
Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona
Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Thursday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. David Holm.
foxla.com
Suspect taken into custody after shooting Arcadia officer, prompting barricade
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was taken into custody Thursday. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
foxla.com
Mar Vista car crash: Anne Heche's blood test showed 'presence of drugs,' LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI after a victim came forward with injuries following Friday's crash in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said initially there were no reported injuries in connection with the crash. However, LAPD "later learned that there...
foxla.com
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting
COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
mynewsla.com
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
Crash involving big rig, other vehicles disrupts traffic on I-215
A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 215 in Murrieta today significantly damaged one car, but no injuries were reported. The crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. on northbound I-215.
