Corona, CA

foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
KTLA

215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD

Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
PERRIS, CA
Corona, CA
Corona, CA
Corona, CA
L.A. Weekly

S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]

50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
REDLANDS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'

A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona

Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail

An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Thursday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. David Holm.
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member

A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA

