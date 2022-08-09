Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
Sweep Named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Just 15 months after launching publicly, Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises, has been named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022 by the independent research firm Verdantix. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005488/en/ (Graphic: Verdantix)
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
What's Going On With MindMed? Former CMO Dr. Freeman Proposes 'Value Enhancement Plan' After Stock Volatility
FCM MM Holdings sent a letter to MindMed’s MNMD board of directors calling on them to adopt a new strategic plan to "turn the company around.”. The note begins with a provocative statement: “We have seen the value of our investments in MindMed plummet as the stock has fallen from its highs of around $5.77 to $0.70 per share,” and then goes on to express investors’ concern “about the company’s strategic direction.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chart Industries, AG Gas Team Up For CO2 Enrichment In Agriculture
Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Agricultural Gas Company (AG Gas) to collaborate on marketing CO2 enrichment solutions to the agricultural market. The companies will collaborate in marketing technology that promotes bigger harvests and improved water-use efficiency using excess industrial CO2. The patented AG...
TechCrunch
Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds
Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
Trane Technologies Appoints Dwayne Cowan as President of Thermo King EMEA and Global Marine, Rail and Air Business
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that Dwayne Cowan has been appointed as president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail, effective August 1. He will report directly to chair and CEO, Dave Regnery, and join the Enterprise Leadership Team as a corporate officer of the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Accelerate App Performance by Performance Engineering? [Best Practices Inside]
Building a product with quality in mind not only improves product performance but also helps build a strong reputation and loyal customer base in the long run. Let’s take a closer look at what performance engineering is in detail. What Does Performance Engineering Stand For?. Say you are building.
thefastmode.com
BT, SEACOM Partner to Deliver Enterprise Communications Services in Africa
BT and SEACOM announced a strategic alliance which will help SEACOM further secure its own infrastructure and deliver new networking, security and communications solutions to enterprise customers in Africa. As a leading Internet connectivity supplier that owns Africa’s most extensive ICT infrastructure, SEACOM will be leveraging BT’s services, vendor relationships...
Q&A On The Energy Transition With Chart Industries CEO Jillian Evanko
In this informative Q&A session, we had the opportunity to speak with Chart Industries CEO, Jillian Evanko, about the energy transition and Ms. Evanko’s thoughts on energy solutions for the future. For a full transcript of the Q&A, please read below. The energy transition is a big topic of...
ForConstructionPros.com
On-Time & Under Budget: Optimize Project Success With BIM & Field Technologies
Today’s construction projects are more complicated than ever, and a project’s success relies heavily on its attention to detail and the coordination of various moving parts. With every small oversight or clash in the design process having a substantial impact on the overall schedule, it’s no wonder that over 80% of all construction projects run longer than anticipated. Reducing these delays is no easy feat, but with an accurate, constructible model, contractors everywhere are doing just that. By leveraging constructible building information model (BIM) data alongside field technologies like robotic total stations, 3D scanners, and mixed or augmented reality (AR), contractors are not only able to identify issues early but can improve the design and execution of the project in real time.
TechCrunch
A new ‘institutional angel’ fund is an example of the UK’s continuing ability to innovate in venture
Launched in 1994, it was designed to encourage investments in small unquoted companies. As Wikipedia will tell you, by the end of the 2014-15 tax year, a cumulative total of £14.2 billion had been invested under the scheme into approximately 25,000 companies, for example. The policy has been aped...
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains
Whether you’re booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what’s known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales. In addition to airlines and sports teams, hotel chains, car rental companies, ride-sharing platforms, entertainment companies, cruise lines and any retailers selling seasonal goods or hot items use dynamic pricing. It uses specialized software and sophisticated algorithms...
Business Accelerator?
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
CoinTelegraph
Two firms sign MoU to help blockchain and Web3 go from strength to strength
Two organizations have established a new partnership in their quest to establish an even bigger presence across South East Asia. The memorandum of understanding between Morpheus Labs and PingCap was signed on July 28. Morpheus Labs, which is incorporated in Singapore, says its goal is to ensure everyone can succeed...
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
thefastmode.com
IP Infusion Unveils OcNOS 6 Networking Operating System for Telcos
IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced general availability for OcNOS® 6 networking software. This major upgrade of the company’s flagship network operating system (NOS) product supports a wide range of Telecom use cases, while driving down Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
ALE Solutions Appoints Albert Novak Company President
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ALE Solutions, a FLEETCOR ® (NYSE:FLT) company and leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, has appointed Albert (A.J.) Novak as company president. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005273/en/ Novak brings more than 30 years of business-to-business expertise to ALE, including senior leadership roles at ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest franchised disaster restoration companies in the United States, and Response Team 1, a national leader in emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation.
Comments / 0