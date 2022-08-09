Read full article on original website
Open House today at 3850 W Kimball Lane, Wilson
WILSON, Wyo. — Located in the heart of the Westbank community. 5 miles from Teton Village, walking distance to the Calico Restaurant and Teton Pines. Offering a bright, open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the kitchen and great room. Chef’s kitchen designed by Stephen Dynia complete with a wood burning pizza oven. Plenty of space for guests with 4 bedrooms plus a guest house. One acre lot landscaped for privacy with views of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The McPeak Group will be hosting an open house today at 3850 W Kimball Lane, Wilson, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
SNAPPED: Yoga on the Trail
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Thursdays in July and August, yoga instructors from various Jackson Hole studios conduct classes outside on the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Sculpture Trail. Two more sessions remain for the summer on the following dates:. Thursday, Aug. 18. Thursday, Aug. 25. All levels are...
SNAPPED: Osprey family spotted in Rafter J
JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer is the brief window of time when Osprey inhabit the Greater Yellowstone before migrating out of the region for the winter. In September, they migrate to Central and South America to escape the cold. Often mistaken for eagles, osprey lay two or three eggs in...
Heads up! County to conduct annual pathway sealing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Next week, Teton County will conduct seal coating on pathways causing some routes to close for public use for up to four hours at a time. This year’s project areas include the following pathways:. Path 22 from the Y intersection to Stilson Ranch. Teton Village...
Parks & Rec seeks input on final design elements for climbing wall
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is seeking the public’s input as it closes in on the final elements of an indoor rock climbing wall as part of the Recreation Center Expansion Project. This will be the first indoor rock climbing wall since 2014 in Teton County. Next Tuesday,...
Find fresh flavors and unique cocktails at The Kitchen
JACKSON, Wyo. — From behind the curtain, The Kitchen’s Bar Manager, Kristen Hawley, carefully crafts each drink, using her passion for cocktails as the driving force behind each glass placed on a table. If you ask her about the inspiration behind her creations, she’ll humbly talk about how...
Climb Wyoming offers free career training for single moms
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Are you ready to put your hard work toward a great future with a year-round, stable career that offers lots of opportunities for growth?. Climb Wyoming is offering a free Professional Office Careers training for single moms, starting soon. Climb will support participants every step of the way, including training for in-demand office skills and finding a well-paid job in your community.
Fire danger lowered to moderate
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton Interagency Fire managers have adjusted the fire danger rating to moderate for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) and the National Elk Refuge following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, according to a press release today from BTNF. “A moderate fire danger rating does...
Shenandoah to bring 35th anniversary tour to Million Dollar Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo.— Known for one of the most identifiable sounds in country music history, Grammy-award-winning country band, Shenandoah, will bring its 35th Anniversary Tour to The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on Wednesday, Aug. 31. With 13 #1 hits, and another 10 Top 10s, the band has left a lasting...
Jackson Hole Weather Aug 9-15, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County received a significant amount of rainfall last week, and the Town of Jackson experienced its wettest two-day period in over a year. A break in the pattern is occurring early this week with warm and dry conditions, but another impressive surge of monsoon moisture will lead to an uptick in showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain from Thursday through Saturday.
Alex’s Table: Jackson Hole sets goal to surpass $1 million raised for pediatric cancer
JACKSON, Wyo — Now an annual event in Jackson Hole, the idea for Alex’s Table: Jackson Hole was born out of a chance meeting between Gavin Fine and Kristin Kelly over fried chicken sandwiches at the Bodega food truck. Through this initial meeting, Fine and Kelly discovered a common interest – support for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) – a national non-profit dedicated to pediatric cancer initiatives.
Rangers respond to three incidents in GTNP within 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyo. — Park rangers had a busy start to the week, conducting three major rescues within Grand Teton National Park in just under 24 hours. The first rescue occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, when Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake.
Earthquake shakes Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — If you felt a rumble in Teton Valley last night you’re not alone. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake with a depth of five kilometers (3.1 miles) in Driggs, Idaho. The shake occurred at 9:01 p.m. between Miller Ranch and Powder Valley on Ski Hill Rd. The earthquake was also reported by the University of Utah Seismograph Station. “Felt It” reports from Driggs residents also backed it up.
GTMF presents music by Gershwin, John Williams & Prokofiev with the Festival Orchestra this Friday and Saturday
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This Friday and Saturday, the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra will perform Gershwin’s An American in Paris, John Williams’ Trumpet Concerto and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Gershwin’s bustling depiction of a Parisian vacation shares an all-American first half with the trumpet concerto...
Get in the game with JH Indoor’s after school sports program
JACKSON, Wyo. — In our after-school sports program, your kids will play some of their favorite sports in a controlled, safe, indoor environment. Our after-school program will focus on the importance of physical activity, developing. a healthy lifestyle, and most importantly, having fun!. Activities may include football, soccer, wiffleball,...
