Read full article on original website
Related
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: Strange times
A point in fact. Wyoming State Legislature virtually denied home owners property tax relief money. Application stated a home worth ($133,000.00) one hundred and thirty three thousand dollars you personally do not qualify. Do not proceed. A matter of fact. Where will that excess money go?. Common sense the common...
buffalobulletin.com
Research shows winter sage grouse protections miss key weeks
A key timing restriction protecting some wintering greater sage grouse from oil and gas development doesn’t align with the imperiled birds’ use of the critical habitat, a University of Wyoming study shows. Sage grouse generally move to winter range on Nov. 7 and stay through March 13, according...
buffalobulletin.com
Long-term care facilities financially strained
POWELL — A concerning trend in nursing care in Montana may offer a glimpse of what’s to come in Wyoming. Seven nursing homes have closed in Montana, which represents about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There are a few others in Montana that have voiced their concerns...
Comments / 0