Saint Louis, MO

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas makes wrong kind of history in disastrous start

The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Miles Mikolas could curtail his Coors Field struggles. Instead, things got much, much worse. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas entered his Tuesday night start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field with a 1.83 ERA in 12 night games this season. However, it didn’t take long for that impressive ERA to explode as Mikolas ended up on the wrong side of history in the Mile High City.
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols hitting fifth in St. Louis' Wednesday lineup versus Colorado

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will operate first base at Coors Field after Paul Goldschmidt was named Wednesday's designated hitter and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kyle Freeland, our models project Pujols...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
FanSided

MLB Underdog Pick of the Day (Brewers Take Down Cardinals)

The Cardinals and Brewers square-off in a critical NL Central battle that could decide who wins the division -- or at minimum will play a big role in it. The Cardinals are -160 Moneyline favorites at WynnBET heading into this game, but I like the Brewers at +150 to take home a road win.
FanSided

Cardinals: Harrison Bader says goodbye in touching tribute to St. Louis

Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader shared an emotional goodbye to the Cardinals after being traded to the New York Yankees. Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline. Bader spent his entire career in St. Louis up until the deadline, and he shared some sentimental words to say goodbye.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Prospect Made Unreal Baseball History

The St. Louis Cardinals have always been commended for their ability to draft and develop young talent, keeping their farm system strong while they look to contend for the postseason year in and year out. Much of the credit goes to scouting director and former reliever Randy Flores. One of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Jack Flaherty Is Getting Back To Work

When Jack Flaherty went down in late June with what was described as a “dead arm” the prognosis from the St. Louis Cardinals was that he was going to be out until late August at the earliest. With Steven Matz out for the season, St. Louis was forced...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman sitting on Wednesday night

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gorman will take a break after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Wednesday's starting designated hitter and Albert Pujols was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 135 batted balls this season, Gorman...
FanSided

FanSided

