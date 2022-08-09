ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas politicians call out DOJ after search warrant executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

By Alex Kienlen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas politicians made their opinions known after former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI Aug. 8.

In what is being called “unprecedented,” the FBI executed a search warrant at the Palm Beach resort Monday. The former president announced the raid was underway that evening, complaining that his safe had been broken into to by agents. He was not in Florida when the search took place.

Eric Trump: FBI Mar-a-Lago search focused on documents sought by National Archives

Opinions about the search warrant execution came in from points, the for/against generally along partisan lines. Arkansas politicians were among those lending their voices to the opinions. The Department of Justice was a popular target.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton, @SenTomCotton on Twitter:

“[Attorney General] Garland allows Hunter to break the law, he harasses parents for speaking at school board meetings, and he refuses to protect Justices from harassment.”

“He’s weaponized the Department against his political opponents.”

“There will be consequences for this.”

  • Sen. John Boozman, @Boozman4AR on Twitter:

“The Biden DOJ’s unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago undoubtedly has the appearance of political targeting. There needs to be swift transparency and accountability from Merrick Garland and the FBI to ensure the public trust is not further damaged.”

  • Rep. French Hill, @RepFrenchHill on Twitter:

“The Department of Justice owes the American people an explanation for their unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago. They should have held a press conference and answered questions in real time.”

Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago
  • Rep. Steve Womack @rep_stevewomack on Twitter:

“This unprecedented action by the DOJ requires a full explanation of the circumstances that necessitated executing a search warrant at a former President’s private residence. Under no circumstance should political motives be involved. We need answers and strong oversight.”

  • Rep. Rick Crawford issued a statement Tuesday, Aug. 9, quoted in part:

“The Biden White House, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and FBI leadership have a lot of questions to answer for what looks like an egregious and dangerous politicization of our nation’s law enforcement apparatus. The new Congress will begin seeking answers to those questions in January.”

Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: What’s the Presidential Records Act?
  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson @AsaHutchinson

“The search at Mar-a Lago of a former President is unprecedented & alarming.   We must see the probable cause affidavit before making a judgment. Normally that would be under seal but since Trump announced the raid then the probable cause should be made public.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
