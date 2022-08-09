Read full article on original website
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Rogers
A three-vehicle accident blocks traffic on August 11 on Interstate 49 in Rogers.
I-49 accident impacts morning rush hour
An Interstate 49 accident involving multiple vehicles is impacting the morning rush hour on Thursday, Aug. 11.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
Two I-49 accidents cause traffic delays
An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8 is causing traffic delays after taking up all lanes on Interstate 49 northbound.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Two teens arrested in Fort Smith burglary case
Fort Smith Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Fort Smith PD issues warning against phone scams
Fort Smith Police issued a release Wednesday warning of a phone scam in which individuals are trying to use the names of Fort Smith police officers to extort money by threatening victims with the app, Tinder.
Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
Dead woman found in Fort Smith identified
On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.
