NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change. But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket. "I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.

1 DAY AGO