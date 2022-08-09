Read full article on original website
brproud.com
APSO to take over jail operations in agreement with parish government
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has entered an agreement with the parish government to take over jail operations and maintenance. Ascension Parish Government officials said the sheriff’s office is capable of handling the jail’s maintenance as it already staffs the facility.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration lays out $42 million plan for attrition savings
New Orleans officials laid out broad plans Thursday for spending savings from almost 1,000 vacant positions this year, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration figures out which of those jobs will be eliminated in a major downsizing. Much of the $42 million in spending would address the double whammy of...
WDSU
Council members urge Entergy New Orleans to clarify bill credit application process
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans appeared before the New Orleans City Council again on Wednesday, answering questions about how the utility company plans to help customers combat skyrocketing bills. On Tuesday, the company announced it would distribute $1.1 million to qualifying customers in the form of $150 bill...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
NOLA.com
Entergy New Orleans customers will get $10.2 million bill for power plant outage, utility says
From the shutdown of a massive nuclear power station in Mississippi to brief blackouts caused by squirrels, Entergy New Orleans reliability big and small was put under a microscope at a City Council hearing Wednesday. For the first time, utility officials explained what led to a month-long outage at the...
fox8live.com
City Council committee debates utility bill assistance for residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council utility committee met most of the day in an effort to assist residents who are having problems with high bills from Entergy, and the Sewerage and Water Board. The council has some new powers to help deal with chronic billing problems. New...
brproud.com
Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
wbrz.com
Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change. But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket. "I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.
fox8live.com
Some Ponchatoula homeowners flooding because of deficient drainage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain over the past week has some homeowners in Ponchatoula worried after they say attempts to get the parish to fix their drainage have gone unanswered for over a year. “We’re in a flood zone X. We didn’t believe that we needed flood insurance. We’re...
brproud.com
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
theadvocate.com
Entergy continued billing after Hurricane Ida destroyed their homes: 'Like salt to the wound'
Utility bills were the last thing on Andria Nasset’s mind in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which sent a 100-year-old oak tree through her Tickfaw home and left her without power for months. A nearby transformer failed during the Aug. 29 storm, causing every electronic in her home to...
NOLA.com
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
theadvocate.com
Chlorine leak was worse than thought, parish leader says: 'Breach of the public trust'
A leak of dangerous chlorine gas at a plant near Plaquemine was worse than it was reported to be at the time, regulators and parish officials said. That means a shelter-in-place order for local residents was lifted after just three hours when it should have lasted about a day in a half — a "breach of the public trust," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said.
NOLA.com
Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried
Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department. On August 9, 2022, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance had awarded Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office a total of $2,986,000.
bogalusadailynews.com
Maximus workers go on strike
On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
