brproud.com

APSO to take over jail operations in agreement with parish government

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has entered an agreement with the parish government to take over jail operations and maintenance. Ascension Parish Government officials said the sheriff’s office is capable of handling the jail’s maintenance as it already staffs the facility.
brproud.com

Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
wbrz.com

Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
WWL

Here's how to get Entergy's $150 bill credit

NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change. But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket. "I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.
brproud.com

City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
NOLA.com

Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers

A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Chlorine leak was worse than thought, parish leader says: 'Breach of the public trust'

A leak of dangerous chlorine gas at a plant near Plaquemine was worse than it was reported to be at the time, regulators and parish officials said. That means a shelter-in-place order for local residents was lifted after just three hours when it should have lasted about a day in a half — a "breach of the public trust," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said.
NOLA.com

Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried

Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Maximus workers go on strike

On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
BOGALUSA, LA

