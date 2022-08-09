ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

OceanLife420
1d ago

white and black need to stop the hate but it won't because who ruled over lands more than any race the Caucasians so honestly with the history of voilence started with people of riches.. sorry not sorry.

Reply(2)
2
Brooke
2d ago

A white woman was stabbed in the neck 3 months ago in the Columbia Mall parking lot by a gang targeting white ppl….. he certainly didn’t broadcast that story… be aware of your surroundings!

Reply(2)
2
nowuright
2d ago

But yet it is OK for BLM to post and have signs all over the place

Reply(3)
8
