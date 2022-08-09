Read full article on original website
OceanLife420
1d ago
white and black need to stop the hate but it won't because who ruled over lands more than any race the Caucasians so honestly with the history of voilence started with people of riches.. sorry not sorry.
Reply(2)
2
Brooke
2d ago
A white woman was stabbed in the neck 3 months ago in the Columbia Mall parking lot by a gang targeting white ppl….. he certainly didn’t broadcast that story… be aware of your surroundings!
Reply(2)
2
nowuright
2d ago
But yet it is OK for BLM to post and have signs all over the place
Reply(3)
8
Related
Wbaltv.com
Staffing shortages, student safety at top of agenda in Howard County schools
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County has long been considered one of the top school public systems in Maryland, but it's not one without its challenges. While Michael Martirano may be considered the dean of Maryland school superintendents, he said there's still plenty to learn. "We are tending to...
Howard County Executive Responds To White Power Flyers Distributed At Lake Kittamaqundi
Officials are addressing yet another bias incident as hate crimes sweep through Maryland, often sharing the same disturbing message: "white power". After "white power" flyers were found distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released a statement, claiming these crimes are "not an isolated occurrence". "Incidents of hate...
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes
A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
Baltimore Police warns teens about Orbeez challenge
Baltimore police are sending out a warning about the Orbeez challenge going around social media. Anyone caught doing the challenge can be charged with a felony.
Teacher union and parent react to MCPS staff shortages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday officials in Maryland’s largest school district held a press conference saying they are still working to fill hundreds of staff positions. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. According to MCPS this hiring season they have almost 900 new teachers […]
weaa.org
'Enough is enough' | Gov. Hogan reacts to violent squeegee encounters in Baltimore
(Baltimore, MD) -- Governor Larry Hogan is fed-up with the violent squeegee encounters in Baltimore. In a statement, the governor called the attacks 'completely outrageous' and said that enough is enough. He called out city leaders and Mayor Brandon Scott to enforce the law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Investigators are looking for the suspect who killed a Baltimore man in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. Family and friends describe Wolf as a selfless man, a dedicated volunteer counselor at a...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County to expand program to respond to mental health crises
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Steps are being taken to expand Fairfax County’s ability to help those in the midst of a mental health crisis. The strategy arrives as the investigation continues into a deadly officer-involved shooting in McLean last month. Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk says he’d like to...
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
fox5dc.com
DC library public safety director resigns after deadly shooting at Anacostia branch
WASHINGTON - The director of public safety at D.C. Public Library has resigned following a deadly shooting. According to a D.C. Public Library spokesperson, Douglass Morency was working the day special police officer 25-year-old Maurice Manyan was killed at the Anacostia branch. Retired D.C. Police Lieutenant Jesse Porter shot her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore Co. School Board member Lisa Mack resigns due to serious health issues
Lisa Mack, member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, announced her resignation effective immediately, because of serious health issues.
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County school buses to use stop-arm cameras in effort to eliminate illegal passing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - New safety initiatives to stop drivers from dangerously passing Anne Arundel County school buses will begin this fall. School officials say the entire fleet of the County's nearly 750 school buses will be upgraded with technology that will feature AI-powered stop-arm cameras which will be able to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass school buses.
WTOP
Zoning protesters have a lot to say about the how the Prince George’s County council operates
A group of Bowie residents — who have long fought the Prince George’s County Council on zoning and land use issues — showed up in Largo Wednesday for a news conference and protest over changes to master plans that govern future land use decisions in the Maryland city.
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
Wbaltv.com
Woman arrested on accusations she fired BB gun at firefighters at emergency call in Westport
Maryland State Police said a woman has been arrested in connection with BB rounds fired at Baltimore City firefighters. Video above: Firefighters shot at by BB gun while on emergency call. State police said troopers and federal agents on Wednesday arrested a woman who they said allegedly fired several BB...
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
Comments / 17