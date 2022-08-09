Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
villages-news.com
Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center
A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase
Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages implicated in theft of 6-foot tall air compressor from tire shop
A resident of The Villages has been implicated in the theft of a 6-foot tall air compressor from a local tire shop. Jeffrey Joseph Dolence, 50, who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Ave. in the Village of Calumet Grove, is facing felony charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property in connection with the theft of the heavy equipment July 30 at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service in Summerfield.
askflagler.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH – 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse’s body lying on the ground...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
fox35orlando.com
'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect
OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gunpoint in Orange County shopping center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
WPMI
Love triangle leads to double murder-suicide at Narcotics Anonymous meeting, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people are dead after a man opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her suspected partner at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting Monday night near Daytona Beach, Florida, police said. The Edgewater Police Department got a 911 call at 7 p.m. that someone had been shot...
WCJB
Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
ormondbeachobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The angry young man
9:42 p.m. 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Disorderly conduct. A woman was preparing to leave work at a convenience store when she saw an unfamiliar young man standing in front of the store and yelling at passersby and passing cars. She told the man that if he...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man jailed after stealing pickup truck, trailer, and UTV
A 26-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck, trailer, and utility task vehicle. On Tuesday, shortly before 7 a.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to the theft of several vehicles. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male victim who stated that his pickup truck, trailer, and side-by-side UTV had been stolen.
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
villages-news.com
Teen arrested after setting off fireworks atop historic train at museum
A teen was arrested after setting off fireworks atop a train car at the Lady Lake Historical Society Museum. Lady Lake police officers were at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were alerted at about 11 p.m. Sunday to two individuals setting off fireworks on top of the historic railroad train near the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at Log Cabin Park. Police spotted two individuals setting off fountain-style fireworks on top of one of the railroad cars. One of the individuals was videoing the other attempting to “punch” the flames, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox13news.com
Man left fighting for his life after violent road rage attack in Citrus County
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A violent road rage attack in Citrus County sent a man to the hospital fighting for his life, and the driver responsible behind bars. Investigators said Kristopher Hite intentionally swerved his SUV into the next lane, slamming into the man riding his motorcycle. Levi Lamoreaux is...
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
