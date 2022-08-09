SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.

