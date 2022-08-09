ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

amazingmadison.com

Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison

Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
KELOLAND TV

SD marijuana campaign launches online store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store. The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.
The Center Square

Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Florida teacher quits after staff removed posters of Black leaders

(The Hill) — A Florida teacher quit days before the beginning of the school year after staff removed posters of Black leaders, sharing an account of the situation that conflicts with that of the school. Michael James, a teacher at an Escambia County public school, said that the employee...
FLORIDA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security

Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
KELOLAND TV

Horizon Health Care: Healthcare in Rural SD

It’s a simple fact in rural communities across KELOLAND that health care is woven into the very fabric of area communities. And the services that are provided by health care centers and health care professionals serve as a thread that ties together local residents who depend on that care and want it close to home.
Person
Kristi Noem
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
NEBRASKA STATE
AG Week

South Dakota says Hutterite co-op has been operating illegally; co-op to comply

PIERRE, S.D. — The state of South Dakota says a Hutterite farmer co-op has for years been operating as a grain trader without a license. In response, the South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative has filed for a license, according to documents filed with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. In...
KELOLAND TV

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Board Of Education#Department Of Education#Pierre#Keloland News
Vermillion Plain Talk

Clay County Experiences COVID Deaths Two Weeks In A Row

South Dakota reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Clay County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). Clay County reported a COVID-related fatality for the second straight week. Its pandemic total rose to 24.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Universities team up to tackle the nursing crisis

Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year. You can help fight human trafficking. There are signs to look for, like tattoos with the word King-which is their pimp, money signs, bar codes, and street-gang numbers to be recognized by other gangs. Victims are closely monitored by those who keep them.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For

South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
POLITICS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week

WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
fox9.com

Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
farmforum.net

South Dakota 'corn sweats' contribute to August humidity

If you had "corn sweats" on your 2022 weird weather bingo card, well, here you go. It turns out the strange turn of phrase is a real thing, according to Laura Edwards, state climatologist for South Dakota State University, and it's culpable for the pulpy humidity that — combined with a heat wave — makes a walk in the park feel more like a swim in a sauna in parts of the Pacific Northwest and central and eastern U.S. in early August.
cowboystatedaily.com

Leaked FBI Memo: Gadsden Flag, Other Symbols Are Signs Of Militia Violent Extremists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Be warned if you fly the Gadsden, Betsy Ross, Liberty Tree or certain other flags. Maybe you have one in your shop or garage or you might have a Punisher Skull decal on your truck. You could possibly have a Spartan helmet on one of your T-shirts, perhaps a tattoo? These and other symbols are potential signs of domestic terrorism, according to a leaked internal FBI document.

