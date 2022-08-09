ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shoting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
brproud.com

Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
LIVINGSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, LA
Gonzales, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

BRPD investigate indecent exposure reports made near LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating several reports of people behaving inappropriately near the LSU lakes area. On the Nextdoor app, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department posted that a man was allegedly exposing himself and another person grabbing a walker’s backside in the past month near Stanford Avenue, South Lakeshore Drive, and East Lakeshore Drive.
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
brproud.com

Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St., has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Airline Highway armed robbery suspect stopped by officers Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officers stopped a suspect accused of an armed robbery on Airline Highway Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to an armed robbery in the 9600 block of Airline Highway at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect was later stopped by officers on Mississippi Street.
brproud.com

Suspect found in Subway armed robbery, police say

WALKER, La (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department have charged a 20-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant dating back to July 26, 2022. According to the Walker Police Department, 20-year-old Steven A. Langlois was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and later charged by Walker detectives after admitting to his role in the armed robbery at a Subway on Florida Boulevard.
WDSU

Overnight shooting at in Thibodaux leaves one man injured

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in public housing on Monday night. According to reports, a man was shot in the Government Circle Housing Community around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his...
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

LSU lake runners on high alert after multiple indecent exposure reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just before the first day of school, some LSU sophomores are not worried about books or class but something else. “Honestly, it makes me uncomfortable,” said Alexis Dao. “Usually you wouldn’t expect something like that to happen around here,” said Lydia Valle, an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hospital to hold blood drive for injured New Roads police officer

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee General Hospital will hold a blood drive on behalf of a New Roads police officer and honorary firefighter. The hospital’s quarterly blood drive will be used as a replacement blood drive for Travon Smith who was injured in July. The blood drive will be at the Pointe Coupee General Hospital Chapel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
NEW ROADS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy